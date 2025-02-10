Saluting service: Virginia Air National Guard recognizes excellence at annual awards ceremony

Photo By Danielle Lofton | Five Airmen are recognized for awards received at the Air Component Command and...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Lofton | Five Airmen are recognized for awards received at the Air Component Command and National Guard Bureau level during the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard's annual awards ceremony, Feb. 1, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Lofton) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, held its annual awards ceremony to celebrate the dedication and achievements of its members across various categories Feb. 1, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.



“The Outstanding Airman of the Year program is a prestigious award that recognizes top-performing Airmen within the Virginia Air National Guard,” said Chief Master Sgt. Sean J. Fretwell, 192nd Wing command chief. “The program is designed to honor fellow Airmen who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, job performance and community involvement, and who embody our vision for the commonwealth citizen Airmen.”



The keynote address delivered by Brig. Gen. Catherine M. Jumper, VaANG commander, praised the recipients for their unwavering commitment to service and contribution to the culture of continuous improvement.



“In this wing, excellence is really easy to find,” said Jumper. “Culture is a really difficult thing to get right. Many people will tell you the leader defines the culture… and the fact is I really believe that every single Airman in the VaANG contributes to the culture that sets us apart from other units.”



The following Airmen were recognized as the VaANG’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2024:



- Outstanding Airman of the Year: Staff Sgt. Eleanor Warren, 192nd Operations Group

- Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Kadie Harris, 192nd Maintenance Group

- Outstanding Senior NCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Zachary Enke, 192nd Mission Support Group

- Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Corey Hayes, 192nd OG

- Outstanding Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Jade Petersen, 192nd MSG

- Outstanding Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Sean Schiess, 192nd OG



Warren was also awarded the 2025 VaANG’s Overall Outstanding Airman of the Year.



The ceremony celebrated exceptional individuals and affirmed the excellence and readiness of the citizen Airmen who drive the VaANG forward. Jumper recognized the collective efforts and role each member plays in fulfilling the mission.



“Our 2025 VIP memo highlights the characteristics of the citizen Airmen who serve the commonwealth, each one of you sitting in this room who are elite, empowered and effective,” said Jumper. “It challenges every Airman in the VaANG to be doing something to make yourself or other people around you more ready, more lethal or a better leader.”



The 192nd Wing’s Top III Council presented its inaugural Tip of the Spear Award to Tech. Sgt. Enock Prempeh, 192nd Communications Flight. This newly established award recognizes Airmen and junior noncommissioned officers who truly embody Airmanship and warrior ethos both on and off duty.



For the seventh consecutive year, the 192nd Wing recognized the group that collected the most toys and personal items for the wing’s annual Kid’s Wish List program. The wing collected more than 1,972 items for the community of Newport News. The Toy Drive Trophy was awarded to the 192nd Medical Group for collecting the most items during the drive.



Three awards were presented on behalf of the Virginia Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, recognizing the efforts for readiness, retention and innovation.



The 192nd Intelligence Squadron received the Adjutant General’s Air Readiness Trophy which recognizes the VaANG unit with the best overall readiness assessed in the following categories: effective manning, training, administrative accuracies and timelines, and robust recruiting and retention efforts.



The 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron received the Adjutant General’s Air Retention Trophy. This annual award intends to recognize the VaANG unit with the most effective retention program resulting in an end strength that best meets mission requirements. A unit’s ability to retain quality Airmen is vital to overall end strength, and equally important, is a unit’s effective manning. Without the right people in the right roles, the VaANG would be unable to meet mission requirements.



Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Cornish received the Adjutant General’s Innovation Award. This award recognizes an individual or unit whose innovation positively impacts the VaANG and the U.S. Air Force.



“We are all so lucky to be a part of an organization with a proud and lasting legacy and a culture of teamwork, innovation, pride and excellence that dates back to 1607,” said Jumper. “Our responsibility is to continue to fuel that culture within every single Airman and always asking yourself and those around you, ‘What are you doing to make the VaANG better every day?’”



Additional awards during the ceremony included Air Component Command and National Guard Bureau level awards:



Senior Airman Emma Staten, 192nd Intelligence Squadron, was announced as the ACC Air Reserve Component Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Outstanding Airman of the Year.



Staff Sgt. Shenandoah Long, 192nd Intelligence Squadron, was announced as the NGB FSS/A1 Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year.



Senior Airman Connor Moore, 192nd Maintenance Squadron, was awarded the NGB Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award for the Munitions/Missile Maintenance Technician of the Year.



Tech. Sgt. Aaron Shaffer, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was awarded the NGB Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award for the Munitions/Missile Maintenance Civilian Technician of the Year.



Capt. Haley Jefferis, 192nd AMXS, was awarded the NGB Gen. Lew Allen Jr. Award.



With a renewed sense of pride and camaraderie, the ceremony concluded with eyes set on another year of excellence as the VaANG looks ahead to its continued success in serving the commonwealth and the nation.



“Today's ceremony is a testament to the many achievements and dedication of the Airmen of the Virginia Air National Guard,” said Fretwell. “As we reflect on 2024 and look ahead to the challenges and opportunities in 2025, the VaANG is poised to continue success and growth. With a focus on lethality, recruitment and retention, and partnerships with other organizations, we are well positioned to succeed.”