Guard Leaders Bid Farewell to Former Chief

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Daisy Broker | Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, the 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, and his wife Jane...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Daisy Broker | Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, the 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, and his wife Jane attend Lt. Gen. (Ret) Herbert Temple's Funeral in Cathedral City, Calif., January 24, 2025. Stubbs provided a heartfelt eulogy to friends and family of Temple at his memorial service. Temple, who enlisted in the California Army National Guard's 160th Infantry Regiment as a private in 1947, retired from the U.S. Army after over 42 years of service on February 1, 1990, and has been referred to as the Father of the Army National Guard. see less | View Image Page

By Sergeant 1st Class Daisy Broker, office of the director of the Army

National Guard



Cathedral City, Calif.-- Former chief of the National Guard Bureau retired Army Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery on January 24, during a ceremony befitting his long and faithful service to the nation.



Temple passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Desert, California, on January 29, 2024, surrounded by his friends and the Guard family to whom he devoted nearly 80 years of his life.



"I'm filled with a sense of both sorrow and gratitude. Sorrow for the profound loss of a mentor and friend to so many, but also gratitude for all of us having had the privilege to know such an extraordinary man," said Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, 23rd director of the Army National Guard.

Stubbs went on to emphasize Temple was not just a leader, but a shining example of integrity and service.



"Throughout his distinguished career, he dedicated himself to our nation with an unwavering resolve and selfless spirit,” he added. He set the Army Guard on a path to future success for which his successors are certainly grateful.”

Retired Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson echoed Stubbs' sentiments.

"In his presence, you wanted to stand tall, sit straighter, fully appreciate the honor of serving our nation and endeavor to do our absolute best," said Hokanson, the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau.



"With him, you were with a true patriot, someone we could all learn from, and we are blessed to become better soldiers and people," he added.



During Temple’s eulogy, Stubbs emphasized Temple’s dedication to duty.



"As a young private, three general orders are ingrained into your brain when you enter the Army. The first general order is that I will guard everything within the limits of my post and quit my post only when properly relieved, and no doubt Private Temple memorized that first general order.

"Never was this more evident than with the way Lt. Gen. Temple continued his dedicated support to the Guard he loved so long after his retirement in 1990.



“What is unique and remarkable about Gen. Temple is that even in retirement, he continued guarding this great organization, mentoring and encouraging those who followed in his footsteps,” said Stubbs.



"He held firm to that order throughout his incredible military career and stayed in his post.” he added.



Stubbs went on to formally relieve Temple from his post with a solemn and heartfelt farewell.



“Now I want to formally relieve Gen. Temple of his duties, so he may rest easy. “Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr., you are hereby relieved of duty, sir. May you rest easy. Carry on,” added Stubbs as he stood at attention and issued a final salute.



Temple, a combat infantryman from the Korean War; enlisted as a private in the California Army National Guard's 160th Infantry Regiment in 1947. He deployed to the Korean peninsula with the 5th Regimental Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, in 1950 and served as the deputy director of the Army National Guard from 1978 -1982, as the 12th director of the Army National Guard from 1982-1986, and as the 21st CNGB from 1986-1990. Temple retired from the U.S. Army on February 1, 1990, after over 42 years of service to the National Guard and the nation.