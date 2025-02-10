BACH Announces Available Services Presidents’ Day Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, Feb. 14, and Presidents’ Day Monday, Feb. 17.



Fort Campbell DONSA - Friday, Feb. 14

BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

• Emergency Center

• Labor and Delivery, Mother Baby Unit

• Inpatient Services

• Supporting Emergency Services



Open for Scheduled Appointments:

• Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.

• All Behavioral Health Services

• Orthopedics/Cast Clinic

• Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic

• Ophthalmology

• Physical Therapy (open until noon)

• Women's Health Clinic

• Laboratory Services



Open Services:

• Dental Clinics will consolidate to Epperly Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270-798-3544 or 270-798-3675.

• Family Advocacy

• Audiology and Warfighter Refractive Eye Clinic

• Orthopedics and Cast Services (open for scheduled patients in the morning, open for acute care patients in the afternoon)



Pharmacy Operations

Open Normal Business Hours Feb. 14:

• Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies



Saturday, Feb. 15:

• Town Center Pharmacy open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Presidents’ Day - Monday, Feb. 17

BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

• Emergency Center

• Labor and Delivery and Mother/Baby Unit

• Inpatient Services

• Supporting Emergency Services

• For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to

domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call

Social Worker.



Outpatient Services:

• All outpatient services, including primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies,

Family Advocacy, lab, behavioral health, and women’s health clinic, are unavailable for

routine care/services in observance of the holiday.



For Expectant Mothers:

• Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.

• Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.



Additional Services:

• TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-

2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.

• Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the

MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866-966-1020, email or chat. Anyone needing

emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.

• MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team to request an

appointment, cancel appointment, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS

Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.



Appointments

• To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677)

during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



All outpatient services reopen normal hours Tuesday, Feb. 18.

