Gaining Altitude: Col. Selectees

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following Lieutenant Colonels who were recently selected for future promotion to Colonel.



Lt. Col. Jameson Durham – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron



Lt. Col. Brandon Hemphill – 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron



Lt. Col. Stuart Martin – 908th Maintenance Group



Lt. Col. Wilberto Sanchez – 908th Operations Support Squadron



Lt. Col. Derek Shehee – 703rd Helicopter Squadron

