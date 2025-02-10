Gaining Altitude: Col. Selectees

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following Lieutenant Colonels who were recently selected for future promotion to Colonel.
Lt. Col. Jameson Durham – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Lt. Col. Brandon Hemphill – 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Lt. Col. Stuart Martin – 908th Maintenance Group
Lt. Col. Wilberto Sanchez – 908th Operations Support Squadron
Lt. Col. Derek Shehee – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
