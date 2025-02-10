Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: Col. Selectees

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following Lieutenant Colonels who were recently selected for future promotion to Colonel.

    Lt. Col. Jameson Durham – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    Lt. Col. Brandon Hemphill – 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

    Lt. Col. Stuart Martin – 908th Maintenance Group

    Lt. Col. Wilberto Sanchez – 908th Operations Support Squadron

    Lt. Col. Derek Shehee – 703rd Helicopter Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Posted: 02.10.2025
    Story ID: 490480
    Story ID: 490480
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
