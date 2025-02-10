Retired MARSOC Marine Reflects on service and finds healing in a service dog

Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Ret.) Thomas J. Heaton poses for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Ret.) Thomas J. Heaton poses for a photo with his service dog, Colt, at the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 17, 2025. Heaton and Colt are assigned to the NSDC, where Heaton supports the protect and defend mission as a counterintelligence analyst. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) see less | View Image Page

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Ret.) Thomas J. Heaton’s career in the U.S. Marine Corps encompassed over two decades of service, including nine deployments across various theaters of operations. Heaton, who served in both Counterintelligence (CI) and Human Intelligence (HUMINT) roles within Marine Corps Special Operations Command, has seen and experienced more than most in his field, but his journey post-service led him to his four-legged partner, Colt.



Entering the U.S. Marine Corps in 2002, Heaton first served as an Ammunition Technician before deploying to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. His dedication to his mission and country was clear early on, as he volunteered to deploy again for the next rotation. However, it wasn’t until 2005 that Heaton transitioned to the CI/HUMINT field, a decision that would change the course of his career and set the stage for the future.



Through a series of leadership roles, Heaton deployed to various locations around the world, from Iraq to Afghanistan, and was instrumental in intelligence operations that helped shape military strategy and operations.



His ability to mentor and inspire other Marines was evident, and he became known for his leadership in high-pressure environments. Yet, despite his professional success, Heaton faced personal struggles upon returning from his numerous deployments.



“When I came home, I wanted to be overseas, and when I was overseas, I wanted to be home,” Heaton shared. “I was so used to the discomfort of being displaced, and that became my comfort zone. Adjusting to being present, to just being where I am, has been a challenge for me. And I still work on that every day.”



The difficulties Heaton faced after his deployments were not only emotional but also psychological. Constant hyper-vigilance, a side effect of his combat experiences, created challenges in daily life. Heaton’s mind was always on alert, unable to fully appreciate the moment or relax in everyday situations. This is where his journey took a significant turn.



It was through his connection with a fellow Marine from MARSOC, who had received a service dog, that Heaton began to consider how a service dog could support his own needs.



"One of my Marines, a subordinate I looked up to, received a service dog and it made me think, if he can accept a vulnerability and realize he would benefit from additional support, why can’t I?" Heaton recalled. This realization led him to research and eventually apply for a service dog through the Warriors Choice Foundation in September 2023.



A.J. Longo, Executive Director for Warriors Choice Foundation, Inc., recalled the initial introduction to Tom's situation through their alumni network of ambassadors and handlers. “Tom and I discussed what the brand encompassed, the mission, short- and long-term goals and ultimately, how were we going to address Tom’s needs collectively,” Longo said.



The call from Warriors Choice Foundation came in July 2024, when Heaton was matched with Colt, a specially trained service dog who would soon become an inseparable part of his life. The two met for the first time in November 2024 at a Warriors Choice event, the Fairways to Freedom Golf Classic, in Jupiter, Florida. The emotional connection was immediate.



Longo vividly described the moment when Tom and Colt first met. “Tom’s eyes widened, his shoulders fell, his diaphragm expanded, and his eyes began to fill with tears of joy,” he said. “I asked him if he had something in his eye, or if he was allergic to something before passing the reigns to him, but it was in that moment to see someone as humble as Tom has never been gifted something of this magnitude.”



The bond between Tom and Colt was instantaneous. “We’ve been together ever since,” Heaton said. “Colt is never more than 10 feet away from me and is constantly searching and checking in with me.”



Colt now assists Heaton with grounding; proprioceptive (your body’s ability to sense movement, action, and location); and vestibular (balance and spatial orientation) support, helping him manage the hyper-vigilance that often affects his daily life.



The bond between Heaton and Colt has been more than just functional; it has been a source of healing. “Colt has provided me a peace and a level of comradery I have not felt since I left the MARSOC community,” Heaton explained.



One of the most poignant moments in Heaton’s journey came the first night he spent with Colt. He recalls meeting up with other Warriors Choice recipients—a group that included fellow MARSOC Marines, as well as Navy SEALs, Army Rangers and first responders. As he sat with Colt, he was overwhelmed by a mix of emotions.



Without being prompted, Colt responded by wrapping his paws around Heaton’s shoulders and burying his head in his neck, providing a moment of comfort and reassurance.



“It was surreal,” Heaton said. “Here was this dog, who didn’t know me, but he instinctively knew what I needed. It was like he understood the process I’d gone through to get to that moment, and he was there for me.”



Through Colt, Heaton has found a new sense of stability and peace, which has greatly improved his quality of life.



For other veterans considering a service dog, Heaton offers some advice: “It’s okay to admit you need help. The stigma around getting a service dog can be tough to overcome, but it's about finding the right tool for the right job. The bond between you and your dog is unique, and it requires a level of accountability. You’ll have your good days and your bad, but the dog shows up every day, just like you need to.”



As Heaton reflects on his military career and his new journey with Colt, he hopes that his story will inspire both veterans and civilians to understand the power of service dogs in supporting veterans’ mental and emotional well-being.



"At the end of the day, it’s about the right tool for the right job, the right man for the mission, and the right wingman for the fight. Colt is my wingman. And the utility and versatility of these dogs is life-changing," Heaton said. "As a Marine of mine, GySgt. Morgan Staal said to me, having [a service dog] is like having an entire Marine Special Operations Team watching your back. It’s a bond I never expected, but one I’m deeply grateful for."



Heaton and Colt are assigned to the National Space Defense Center, here, where Heaton supports the protect and defend mission as a counterintelligence analyst.



Follow Tom and Colt on Instagram: @maligator_colt