What's Poppin': Garrison Launches Initiative to Bring People Together

The enticing aroma and sound of freshly popped popcorn drew attendees in, while the casual atmosphere put everyone at ease, setting the stage for a productive and enlightening discussion. To build trust and boost morale, Fort Belvoir's command team launched What's Poppin', a feedback program that allows employees to share their thoughts and concerns directly with leadership.



Garrison Commander, Colonel David Stewart, said that his intent was to create a low-threat opportunity for people to come together, ask questions, and share feedback and concerns in an informal setting without judgment.



At the heart of What's Poppin' is the core belief that every single voice matters. “As leaders, we recognize that our Soldiers and civilians are our greatest asset. Regardless of rank or position, everyone can share their thoughts and concerns directly with leadership. Everyone has a seat at the table to talk about what’s on their mind or ask questions,” Stewart said.



What's Poppin' is designed to be a monthly meeting where the workforce can engage with the command team. The goal is to foster a culture of transparency, trust and collaboration, where everyone feels empowered to contribute and provide feedback.



By creating a space where people feel comfortable asking questions and sharing their thoughts, What's Poppin' aims to gather a variety of perspectives that can lead to richer, more insightful dialogues.



"Ensuring every voice is heard is essential for building a strong, united team. We stand ready to listen, learn, and grow together," said Command Sergeant Major Daniel Hopkins.



The inaugural What's Poppin' session was held in the Command Conference Room, where the command team set up an informal gathering space, with popcorn served as a refreshment. The atmosphere was relaxed, and attendees raised a few concerns and suggestions.



A major strength of What's Poppin' is its casual nature. It's designed to allow for spontaneous "water cooler moments" with the commander, without the need for an appointment, regardless of position or level of expertise.



"We believe that open communication is the key to building trust and fostering a positive work environment. This program is our commitment to ensuring that every member of our team feels heard and valued,” Stewart said.



Sandra Davis, a new Garrison employee, noted the potential benefits of this campaign.

"It's reassuring to know that our leadership is genuinely interested in our feedback and committed to making improvements based on our input. This initiative is truly empowering for all of us," she said, highlighting the positive impact open communication brings to employee morale and motivation.



During the session, employees discussed issues such as the lengthy hiring process timelines. The command team acknowledged the issues and addressed recent changes made to shorten the hiring process.

Another topic discussed included installing vending machines in headquarters buildings to allow employees to have access to healthy snack options. The command team took detailed notes and assured attendees that they would follow up on each concern.



One recommendation that was met with enthusiasm was to use the What’s Poppin’ platform as a vehicle to address and track unresolved matters from the Garrison All-Hands meetings. This would give employees a platform to address standing issues and would track the progress being made.



Bridget Pilgrim, Garrison Safety Office Manager, said this is a game-changer.



“It provides a unique platform for employees to voice their ideas and concerns directly to leadership,” Pilgrim said. “As Supervisors, we're committed to listening and acting on the valuable feedback we receive.”



The Garrison Command Team is committed to making What's Poppin' a regular occurrence, with plans to hold sessions monthly. They encourage all members of the workforce to attend, share their thoughts, and participate in the open dialogue.



What's Poppin' is a movement towards more meaningful and constructive conversations. The fresh popcorn is just a pleasant bonus.



The next What’s Poppin’ will take place Monday, March 3, in the Garrison headquarters Command Conference Room.

