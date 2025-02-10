Munson Army Health Center expanding virtual access with SVV

FORT LEAVENWORTH -- Munson Army Health Center is modernizing its healthcare delivery platform with the addition of My Military Health’s Scheduled Virtual Visits.



“Scheduled Virtual Visits provide safe, secure, reliable and easy access to health care on your terms, through a smartphone, tablet, or computer with video and audio capabilities,” said Maj. Brian Turner, Munson’s deputy commander for administration.



The Defense Health Agency is deploying SVV to military treatment facilities across the Military Health System. Munson will offer this virtual opportunity with behavioral health and public health appointments beginning today, Feb. 10.



“There are some benefits to SVV,” said Turner. “Patients won’t need to travel to the MTF, park, and sit in a waiting area. It enables patients to engage with their healthcare providers when, where, and how they need to.”



Turner said the SVV is not appropriate for all medical appointments, but adding the SVV option for health care delivery will be beneficial for some patients.



How it works:



1. Schedule your appointment:



When medically appropriate, the call center will offer patients the SVV option when they contact the appointment line to schedule care. Once scheduled, the patient will receive a confirmation email. The session link will be provided via text or e-mail 72 hours prior to the appointment.



2. Find a suitable space for your appointment:



When it is time for the SVV, patients can choose a space at home, at work, or anywhere else with good internet access, where they can discuss health concerns with their care team, free of noise and distractions.



3. Begin the check-in process:



Plan to join the session 15 minutes prior to the appointment start time to begin the check-in process with clinical staff. Click the session link you received via text or email.



4. Start your session:



Come prepared to discuss your questions and concerns to ensure you receive the care you need.



“SVV is already live at 32 sites and has received positive reviews from patients and staff. The system is very user friendly,” said Turner. “We look forward to expanding this virtual opportunity to primary care in the future.”

