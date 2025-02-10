USS Russell Change of Command Ceremony

SAN DIEGO, Ca. - The Arleigh burke class destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) held a change of command ceremony Jan. 31 where Cmdr. Michael McInerney, Russell’s 22nd Commanding Officer (CO), was relieved by Cmdr. Kailey Snyder, Russell’s former Executive Officer (XO).

The ceremony was held on the ship’s flight deck where guest speaker, Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, awarded McInerney the Meritorious Service Medal.



After serving as the ship's Executive Officer during the transition from the 2021 Selected Restricted Availability, an extended maintenance phase, to the basic and advanced phase for deployment preparations, McInerney assumed command of Russell and led the crew during an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet and 5th Fleet areas of operation.



“Commanding RUSSELL has been an absolute honor, A ship is nothing without her crew, and I have had the blessing to work with some of the best sailors in the Navy” said Cmdr. McInerney.



Cmdr. McInerney’s next assignment is at OPNAV N96 in the Pentagon in Arlington, VA. His previous sea-duty assignments include USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), and N3 for Commander, Destroyer Squadron 26.

His assignments ashore include Commander, U.S. Second Fleet and U.S. Fleet Forces Command; the OPS specialty lead teaching at the Surface Warfare Officer’s School; and the Deputy Executive Assistant to Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Cmdr. Snyder, a native of Hoover, Alabama, will lead Russell from sustainment into a dry dock and maintenance availability.



“I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve with America’s finest young people. We have some challenges ahead of us, but this crew is tough and absolutely up to the task. There’s no one I’d rather fight alongside,” said Cmdr. Snyder.



Her previous sea-duty assignments include USS Decatur (DDG 73); the Training Officer for Commander, Destroyer Squadron Seven (CDS 7); USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54); and USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000).

Her assignments ashore include Navy Personnel Command, Surface Warfare Distribution Division (PERS-41), as the Junior Officer detailer and the Deputy Executive Assistant to the Director, Surface Warfare (OPNAV N96).



Commissioned in 1995, Russell’s namesake is Rear Adm. John Henry Russell and his son, Commandant of the Marine Corps John Henry Russell, Jr. Assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23, Russell is homeported in San Diego, California.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2025 Date Posted: 02.10.2025 Story ID: 490472 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US