NRC Anchorage Change of Command Ceremony

Navy Reserve Center Anchorage Change of Command Ceremony

Story by: MC1 Yudy Palacios



Lt. Cmdr. Jack R. McGee relieved Cmdr. George J. Roth as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Anchorage during a change of command ceremony Feb. 1 at Arctic Warrior Event Center located in Anchorage, Alaska.



NRC Anchorage is the Northernmost Navy Reserve command in the United States and serves 83 Navy Reserve Sailors with 10 Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors assigned as staff for the command in full time service roles. This relatively small NRC encompasses the largest geographical land area coverage of any Training Reserve Unit Identification Code (TRUIC) and coincidentally is geographically larger than any other Navy region in the country.



The ceremony commenced with the arrival of the official party, the invocation which was delivered by Roth and followed by his remarks.



“Serving as the commanding officer of this remarkable team has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Roth. “The dedication, professionalism, and uncompromising commitment of every Sailor here has been truly inspiring.”



Roth continued to praise his staff and noted some of the accomplishments achieved during his tenure.



“It has been a privilege to work with such an exceptional crew, and I have no doubt that they will continue to set the standard for excellence in the Navy,” said Roth.



Sailors, families, and guests in attendance witnessed the turnover of command and applauded loudly, celebrating Roth’s leadership and welcoming McGee.



McGee opened his speech with thankfulness and appreciation, “I’m honored to lead NRC Anchorage and expand on the legacy Cmdr. Roth has left. Thank you to him and the staff for setting the standard.”



McGee continued by shifting topics to the mission of NRC Anchorage.



“It’s a great time to be in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve,” said McGee. “I am charged with ensuring our Reserve Force is ready to mobilize and deploy. My staff and I will do our very best to make sure that once our Sailors are down range, the only thing they should be focused on is completing the mission. Our Sailors are doing incredible, innovative things at home and abroad.”



The ceremony concluded with the departure of the official party.



NRC Anchorage provides mobilization readiness by delivering administrative, medical, and training support to Reserve personnel, ensuring operational capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces.

