University of Notre Dame NROTC Hosts 30th Annual Naval Leadership Weekend

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas | 250201-N-GR847-2059 NOTRE DAME, Ind. (Feb. 1, 2025) — Director, Reserve Warfare, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Rear Adm. Luke Frost, addresses midshipmen during the 30th Annual Naval Leadership Weekend dinner at the University of Notre Dame, Feb. 1. The event provides future Navy and Marine Corps officers with insights on leadership, integrity, and resilience from high-ranking officers, senior enlisted leaders, and a Medal of Honor recipient. Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) supports 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy's Citizenship Development program. NSTC's responsibilities include Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois; the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program at more than 160 colleges and universities; Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island; and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III/Released)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) hosted its 30th Annual Naval Leadership Weekend (NLW) from January 31 to February 1, 2025, bringing together hundreds of midshipmen from across the country for a weekend of transformative leadership development.



The event included six leadership presentations, interactive breakout sessions, and a keynote address by Director, Reserve Warfare, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Rear Adm. Luke Frost, a South Bend, Indiana native and University of Notre Dame graduate. Midshipmen engaged with senior military leaders who underscored the importance of decisiveness, integrity, resilience, and accountability in leadership.



Other distinguished speakers included:

- Deputy Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Brig. Gen. Thomas Armas

- Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Oceana, Capt. Joshua Appezzato

- Cmdr. Jeremy Robertson

- Command Master Chief Petty Officer Douglas Swift

- Sergeant Major, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Sgt. Maj. David Wilson

- Medal of Honor recipient Spc. 5 James McCloughan, U.S. Army (Retired)



In addition to the main speakers, midshipmen participated in breakout sessions tailored to specific warfare communities, where they engaged in direct conversations about the unique challenges and expectations of their future careers.



The breakout groups included:

- U.S. Marines – Leadership in expeditionary and amphibious operations.

- Naval Special Warfare – The mindset and preparation required for SEAL and SWCC candidates.

- Nuclear/Submarine – The technical expertise and strategic importance of undersea warfare.

- Surface Warfare Officer – Leading at sea and managing complex naval assets.

- Aviation – The fast-paced environment of naval aviation.



“It’s amazing to see 225 midshipmen from 36 schools come together to learn from some of the best leaders in our Navy and Marine Corps,” said Midshipman 2nd Class Sean Uhran, a junior from Notre Dame. “To see so many young, future leaders in the Navy and Marine Corps engage with a group of modern leaders as strong and insightful as this group of speakers is truly inspiring. As Medal of Honor recipient Spc. 5 James McCloughan said, ‘Who you are, where you are, and who you are with will make you.’ These midshipmen are making themselves now by showing the initiative to be here and engage with the speakers.”



The weekend concluded with a formal dinner and Frost’s keynote address.



"ROTC is built on camaraderie and challenge, but when the next strategic inflection point arrives, you must be ready,” Frost said to the midshipmen. “Know your basics brilliantly. Build your network before you need it and commit fully to your team. In extreme situations, we do not rise to the occasion. We fall back to our level of training.”



NLW is a cornerstone of the University of Notre Dame’s NROTC program, offering midshipmen a chance to connect with peers from across the nation while gaining valuable leadership insights.



Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) supports 98 percent of enlisted and officer initial accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy’s Citizenship Development program. NSTC oversees Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois; all NROTC programs at more than 160 colleges and universities; Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island; and the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide.



For more information about NROTC, visit www.nrotc.navy.mil.