Officer deployed to Africa pleads guilty to sexual harassment, sentenced to prison

VICENZA, Italy – An officer with the Utah National Guard deployed to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, pleaded guilty to sexually harassing a non-commissioned officer in his unit.



Army Maj. Kenton L. Francis, 52, a behavioral health officer, was sentenced by a military judge to six months confinement and dismissal from the Army on Jan. 30 during his court-martial at the Caserma Ederle courtroom in Vicenza.



On Aug. 23, 2024, Francis, the officer-in-charge of the behavioral health section, sexually harassed his subordinate female NCO by attempting to record her three times with his hidden phone.



While changing clothes privately in an office, the victim noticed a phone propped up on the wall locker, partially obscured by a piece of cardboard. The same day she reported Francis to her chain of command. Installation law enforcement was notified and they reported the incident to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



Several co-workers provided statements to authorities reporting that Francis made incriminating admissions about the incident to them. In addition, forensic analysis of his phone by agents with Army CID further corroborated his crimes.



“Maj. Francis’ selfish actions in sexual harassing his subordinate enlisted soldier betrayed not only her trust, but also the trust the Army placed in him as the deployed behavioral health officer-in-charge for the CJTF-HOA,” said Maj. Zach Ray, prosecutor, Eighth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“This conviction is a testament to the comprehensive professional efforts of our investigative team and the Office of Special Trial Counsel and sends a clear message that we take seriously all allegations of sexual misconduct,” said Special Agent in Charge Ryan Hall, Army CID Europe Field Office. “Army CID remains committed to ensuring justice for victims and maintaining the safety and integrity of our fighting force.”



Francis is currently incarcerated at the U.S. Army Correctional Facility-Europe, at the Sembach Kaserne, Germany, and is awaiting orders to be transferred to another military confinement facility in the U.S. to serve the remainder of his prison sentence.



The investigation was conducted by the Army CID Djibouti Resident Unit and prosecuted by Ray and Cpt. Ken Voet, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 173rd Airborne Brigade.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

