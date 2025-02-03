Space Flag 25-1: Largest USSF exercise advances space superiority

Photo By Bridget Bonnette | Space Flag 25-1 participants pose for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo.,...... read more read more Photo By Bridget Bonnette | Space Flag 25-1 participants pose for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Dec. 2, 2024. This marked a significant milestone in the evolution of the exercise with the participation of U.S. Space Forces – Space's two operational command and control centers, the National Space Defense Center and the Combined Space Operations Center, as full players. (Courtesy photo by VisLab) see less | View Image Page

Space Training and Readiness Command concluded Space Flag 25-1, the 20th iteration of its premier training exercise, and the largest service exercise in the Space Force’s history, in late December 2024.



Space Flag is designed to prepare Guardians and joint forces to integrate all space power disciplines and maintain space superiority against advanced threats. By replicating realistic operational environments, the exercise hones mission planning and execution at both tactical and operational levels.



Hosted by the 392nd Combat Training Squadron, Space Flag 25-1 brought together approximately 500 participants and observers, including representation from every mission Delta in Space Operations Command, operational units from U.S. Space Forces Space (S4S), and a wide array of interagency partners and military organizations. The 392nd CTS, responsible for providing advanced military space training, ensured participants collaborated in mission planning and tactical execution to prepare for the challenges of contested space operations.



For the first time, Operational Command and Control (C2) Centers such as S4S’s National Space Defense Center, Combined Space Operations Center, and Joint Overhead Persistent Infrared Center, as well as the National Reconnaissance Office Operations Center took on real-world roles in the exercise as the operational component, or Blue Cell players. This involvement replaced simulated functions used in prior iterations, significantly increasing the realism and operational complexity of the scenarios.



Space Flag 25-1 saw substantial improvements to its battle lab capabilities. Upgrades to the modeling and simulation environment enhanced the realism of Space Domain Awareness and Satellite Communications Network play. These advancements provided participants with more accurate and dynamic scenarios, better reflecting real-world challenges for congested and contested resources within the exercise.



The exercise also introduced a new capability that created a dynamic and realistic virtual radiofrequency environment for participants. This capability, introduced for the first time in Space Flag history, added another layer of operational realism by simulating radiofrequency conditions Guardians might face in contested environments. Looking ahead, this capability is expected to evolve further, supporting more missions and enabling increased joint electronic warfare participation.



Building on these technological and operational advancements, the exercise spanned multiple locations, including Schriever, Peterson, Buckley, and Vandenberg Space Force Bases. The first week centered on operational-level mission planning with master space plans and task orders delivered to tactical players. The remaining two weeks introduced operations alongside planning, integrating tactical execution with assessments and operational guidance. These efforts aligned with the Department of the Air Force’s Comprehensive Strategy for the Space Force, which emphasizes integrating space capabilities into the joint force, building a military advantage in space, and preparing Guardians for real-world operations.



“Space Flag 25-1 was a success in my eyes—not because the participants won, but because they were provided with a realistic environment where they could fail, learn, and grow,” said Tech. Sgt. Robert Hero, a member of the 392nd CTS.



Building on lessons from Space Flag 24-1, which focused on realigning the exercise to meet emerging service priorities, this iteration advanced those efforts by incorporating Operational C2 Centers as active participants and expanding the exercise’s scope. With more participants and multiple locations, Space Flag 25-1 became the largest iteration to date.



Furthermore, the inclusion of C2 writing conferences prior to the exercise played a critical role in its success. These conferences helped create the foundational planning products needed to coordinate efforts and align all participating units. C2 participants praised the conferences as essential for maintaining coordination and clarity during the exercise.



“392nd CTS continues to set the standard for realistic training and exercises for the Space Force through environments, scenarios, and delivering service-standard exercise modeling and simulation,” said Lt. Col. Scott Nakatani, commander of the 392nd CTS. “I’m proud of what our Guardians achieved this Space Flag, setting a culture of operational readiness in the space domain. We will continue to expand Space Flag exercises to better encapsulate the entirety of USSF mission areas and all USSF-presented units.”



Feedback from participants highlighted the updated exercise scenario, the integration of operational-level components, the enhanced realism provided by model and simulation upgrades, and distributed operations as key improvements. Space Flag 25-1 underscored the U.S. Space Force’s commitment to preparing its Guardians to operate effectively in contested environments, ensuring readiness to secure and defend our nation’s interests in, from, and to space.