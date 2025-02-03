Understanding the Ohio 594 Program's Importance to People and Water

For more than 25 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Section 594 program has provided Federal assistance for water-related environmental infrastructure and resource protection and development projects to towns and counties across Ohio.



The program plays a vital role in protecting and enhancing the state's water resources, directly benefiting local communities, businesses, and individuals. By understanding the significance of the program, the average person can see how it contributes to cleaner water, better environmental health, and stronger economies.



What is the Ohio 594 Program?



Section 594 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1999 (Public Law 106-53) provides a program of Federal assistance through USACE that allows for design and/or construction assistance to non-Federal entities for water-related environmental infrastructure and resource protection and development projects in Ohio.



The Section 594 program – commonly known as either “Ohio 594” or the “Ohio Environmental Infrastructure Program” – covers the entire state of Ohio and falls within the boundaries of five USACE districts (Huntington, Buffalo, Chicago, Louisville, and Pittsburgh).



Projects under Ohio 594 may include wastewater treatment and related facilities, combined sewer overflow, water supply, storage, treatment, and related facilities, mine drainage, environmental restoration, and surface water resources protection and development.



Ohio 594 is a reimbursement program, whereby total project costs are 75% Federally-funded, and 25% funded by the local sponsor. The program has an annual appropriation of $240 million.



Why Does the Ohio 594 Program Matter?



While Ohio 594 may seem like an issue for environmentalists or policymakers, it holds significant relevance for everyday people.



Clean water is essential for human health, recreation, and economic activity, and many of the water resources we rely on for drinking, agriculture, and even tourism are under pressure from pollutants and poor management.



Ohio 594 plays a critical role in ensuring the state’s water systems are protected, restored, and sustainable for future generations.



1. Health Benefits: Water pollution has been linked to numerous health issues, including gastrointestinal diseases, chemical contamination, and toxic exposure. By funding projects that improve water quality, the Ohio 594 Program helps reduce these risks, ensuring cleaner, safer water for everyday use. For example, projects that improve the filtration of stormwater runoff or restore wetlands that act as natural water filters can significantly reduce contaminants that might otherwise end up in local water supplies.



2. Economic Impact: Water is a cornerstone of Ohio’s economy, supporting industries like agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. When water quality is poor, these industries can suffer, leading to job losses and decreased economic activity. For example, contaminated water may affect crops, livestock, and fisheries, or make recreational areas like lakes and rivers unsafe for visitors. The Ohio 594 Program helps avoid these negative economic consequences by funding projects that enhance the quality and availability of clean water resources, which supports job growth and maintains economic stability.



3. Flood Management and Environmental Preservation: Ohio has experienced flooding issues in many regions, causing damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Some water-related projects funded by the Ohio 594 Program focus on floodplain restoration, riverbank stabilization, and wetland creation. These projects help mitigate flooding, protect local communities from disasters, and preserve natural habitats. For example, projects that restore floodplains allow water to be absorbed naturally during heavy rains, reducing the impact of floods on nearby areas.



Examples of Water-Related Projects Under Ohio 594



The USACE Buffalo District is currently providing technical and administrative support for eight Ohio 594 projects, totaling more than $11 million in Federal investment. Current projects are focused on improvements to wastewater treatment plants, adding water storage capabilities, installing water transmission lines, and constructing new pump stations.



Here are a few examples with activity taking place in 2025:



1. Alvordton Sanitary Sewer: On-site wastewater systems are in failing condition. In this project supporting Williams County, a gravity collection system will be installed with flow to a new treatment plant shared with neighboring Kunkle, Ohio. The project design phase was completed, and a construction contract award is targeted for 2025.



2. Crestline New Wastewater Treatment Plant: Sanitary sewer overflows occur regularly during wet weather events. As a solution, the wastewater treatment plant, Park Road Pump Station, and force main will be replaced. This project is currently in construction phase and completion is estimated in fall 2025.



3. City of Lorain Environmental Infrastructure: Martin’s Run Pump Station improvements will demolish the existing pump station and construct a new pump station out of the 100-year flood plain, which will eliminate the sanitary sewer overflow and mitigate any backups of sanitary sewage. It will also reduce the risk and impact of flooding to surrounding residents. The project design phase was completed, and a construction contract award is targeted for 2025.



4. Port Clinton Water and Sanitary Sewer Replacement: The City of Port Clinton project will replace water and sewer lines, resurface roads, and replace a revetment wall. All or parts of 76 streets in the city will be resurfaced. The project design phase is estimated to be completed in early 2025.



5. Bowerston Water Treatment Plant and Distribution System Improvement: The Village of Bowerston’s water treatment plant and distribution system improvements are being completed due to several issues including regular line breaks, unaccounted water loss, several inoperable valves, inoperable fire hydrant, and four fire hydrants connected to 4-inch lines which need to be 6-inch or larger. The project design phase was completed, and a construction contract award is targeted for 2025.





Conclusion



The Ohio 594 Program is a vital initiative that provides significant benefits to the people of Ohio, whether through improved public health, a stronger economy, or better-managed natural resources. By funding projects that restore and protect Ohio’s water resources, the program ensures that residents continue to have access to clean and safe water while also promoting environmental conservation.



The average person may not always see the direct effects of this program, but it is a cornerstone for sustaining Ohio’s natural resources and ensuring a healthy, prosperous future for all.





The USACE Buffalo District covers the northern part of the state and is one of five Corps districts administering Section 594 projects statewide. The other Districts that include portions of Ohio are Huntington, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. Click for more information on Section 594.





Ways to Request Assistance



Submit an Appropriations Request Form with your U.S. Congressional Representative: Locate your Representative at https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative and contact them to request an appropriations request form.



Submit a project proposal with the Ohio Small Communities Environmental Infrastructure Group (SCEIG): Visit The Ohio Small Communities Environmental Infrastructure Group (SCEIG) for more information.





Check out news from past Ohio 594 projects in the USACE Buffalo District here: https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?q=Ohio+594&filter%5Btype%5D=news&view=grid



Learn more about Water Resources Development Acts (WRDA): https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Water-Resources-Development-Act/

