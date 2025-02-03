NAVFAC Washington Welcomes Marine Corps Veteran as New Construction Manager

WASHINGTON – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington welcomes Ensign Ragen Nunez as its newest construction manager at Public Works Department Washington, assigned to Naval Research Laboratory (NRL). Nunez brings a unique blend of military experience and engineering expertise to the position, following his transition from the Marine Corps to the Navy Civil Engineer Corps (CEC).



"I had wanted to join the military for as long as I can remember," said Nunez, crediting his grandfather, a Vietnam-era Seabee, as his primary inspiration. "My grandpa was a huge influence on me growing up. I always looked up to him – it seemed like he was capable of building or fixing anything."



Before joining NAVFAC Washington, Nunez served as an all-source intelligence analyst with the Marine Corps, including assignments at Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Corps Base Hawaii and the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. His most recent position was intelligence chief with the 1st Civil Affairs Group, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.



In his new role at NRL, Nunez will focus on construction management, with particular interest in geotechnical and water resource engineering projects.



"As a new construction manager with NAVFAC Washington, I see my role as integral to facilitating projects in a quality-focused, timely, and cost-effective manner," Nunez explained. "My goal is to ensure that each project I oversee aligns with NAVFAC Washington's commitment to maintaining and strengthening infrastructure, promoting sustainability and maximizing efficiency."



Nunez's appointment represents NAVFAC Washington's ongoing commitment to recruit talented professionals who possess military experience with technical expertise. His background in both enlisted and officer roles, coupled with his civil engineering education, positions him uniquely to contribute to NAVFAC's mission of delivering quality facilities engineering solutions to the warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2025 Date Posted: 02.10.2025 12:01 Story ID: 490444 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Welcomes Marine Corps Veteran as New Construction Manager, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.