Mentorship a Key Component of LOGCOM Internship Program

MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA-The first group of students to participate in the Marine Corps Logistics Command (LOGCOM) and Albany State University (ASU) internship program wrapped up their projects in December 2024, but the lasting impact of mentorship is expected to resonate well beyond their final presentations.

Mentorship is a central pillar of the internship initiative, which pairs ASU students from the Department of Mathematics, Computer Science, and Physics with professionals from LOGCOM. By nurturing meaningful mentor-mentee relationships, the program equips students with the tools needed to contribute to LOGCOM’s mission, while building a foundation for their future careers.

For Captain Lane Johnson, an Operations Research Analyst at LOGCOM, serving as a mentor was both an incredible opportunity and a rewarding experience.

“We had a great time working together,” said Captain Johnson, reflecting on his time mentoring DeVaughn Clark, an ASU senior majoring in Computer Science. “Teaching him about the Marine Corps and getting some of his insight from an outside perspective on some of the problems we are having.”

Clark, who participated in the internship program, shared how the experience exceeded his expectations.

“We resonated very well. Not only talking about the Marine Corps, but also about life,” he said. “Whether it was financial wealth or economic wisdom, Captain Johnson was encouraging and willing to give me information I needed.”

The mentorship went beyond career guidance. Clark faced a personal challenge during the semester when he lost his car in a car accident. He recalled how Captain Johnson went the extra mile to offer support during a tough time.

