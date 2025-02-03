A Commitment to Serve: Sgt. Hubert Reenlists!

U.S. Marine Sgt. Zachary C. Hubert, force deployment planning and execution noncommissioned officer, G-3/5 Enterprise Distribution Division, Marine Corps Logistics Command, reaffirmed his dedication to Corps and Country during his reenlistment ceremony at Covella Pond, U.S. Marine Sgt. Zachary C. Hubert, on Friday, Jan. 31.

Reenlistment is more than oath to continue serving —it’s a promise to lead, serve, and strengthen the force for the challenges ahead.

Congratulations, Sgt. Hubert, on this milestone in your career. The Marine Corps is proud to have you in its ranks.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2025 Date Posted: 02.10.2025 11:18 Story ID: 490437 Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US Hometown: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Commitment to Serve: Sgt. Hubert Reenlists!, by Phyllis Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.