USAG Ansbach commander’s reception highlights Army’s 250th, 80-year German-American partnership

Photo By Jonathan Bell | ANSBACH, Germany (February 6, 2025) - USAG Ansbach Commander Col. Aaron Southard...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Bell | ANSBACH, Germany (February 6, 2025) - USAG Ansbach Commander Col. Aaron Southard hosted the annual Garrison Commander's Reception to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary of U.S. military service and 80 years of German-American partnership. As many as 100 host nation dignitaries and U.S. Army personnel gathered at the Von Steuben Community Center on Bismarck Kaserne. At the reception, USAG Ansbach showcased an historical exhibition of photos showcasing the Army's 250 years and the 80 years of of German-American partnerships. USAG Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across nine kasernes in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell/Released) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Garrison Commander, Col. Aaron Southard, hosted about 100 German and U.S. officials Feb. 6 at a reception at the Von Steuben Community Center on Bismarck Kaserne.



The year 2025 marks a special year for the Army and the city of Ansbach as the event celebrated two significant milestones: The U.S. Army’s 250 years of military service and the 80 years of partnerships with Ansbach and the surrounding communities.



Curated like a photographic history museum, the event brought together host nation and U.S. military leaders, along with local community members, to commemorate the enduring friendship and cooperation between the United States and Germany.



The event was intended to strengthen relations between German and American leadership and provide an update on the status of the Army garrison here.



German and American officials have long worked together on a range of issues from construction, emergency services, employment and quality of life for Soldiers and their families.



“The relationship between this garrison and our local partners is a testament to what we can achieve together,” Southard said in opening remarks, adding that Ansbach has provided the Army the platform to send mission partners such as the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade throughout Europe and Africa to work with and train alongside allies and partners to strengthen NATO, collations and ally capabilities.



In 2024, a number of investments in the Ansbach installations were done in coordination with German partners. Projects like the new 7th Engineer Brigade headquarters building on Barton Barracks, installing new LED lights throughout the garrison, and opening the new PFAS treatment facility were all conducted as part of a shared partnership.



What’s more, USAG Ansbach American community members had 120 babies in 2024 thanks in part to German medical professionals across the area. And in 2024 alone, USAG Ansbach’s total economic impact was over €150 million in local economies.



The reception was attended by U.S. military leaders and prominent German officials, including Thomas Deffner, Lord Mayor of Ansbach; Thomas Hambach, Brigade General of the German Landeskommando Bayern; Birgit Riesner, Vice-President of the government of Middle Franconia; and members from the police, state construction, church, Bundeswehr and parliament.



While the event showcased photo collages, timelines and old artwork, it also focused on the future.

“Tonight is about looking back and looking to the future to celebrate our friendships and partnerships that have stood the test of time.”



Mission partners, Southard explained, will continue their important missions. Furthermore, the garrison will continue to support the community through future projects working projects like a pedestrian bridge to increase safety and traffic flow on B14, new barracks for our soldiers, reopening the Illesheim Elementary School, and building a new elementary school and a new community center on Urlas Kaserne.



Throughout the 2025, USAG Ansbach will celebrate more important anniversaries with a series of community engagement events to honor and highlight the rich history and enduring partnership between the garrison and local partners.



The event provided a unique opportunity for the guests to come together and reflect on the significance of the German American partnership, which has been a cornerstone of European security and stability for over eight decades.



“Challenges will come, as they always do,” Southard said. “But if the past 80 years have taught us anything, it’s that we’re better when we face them together. Our relationship isn’t just about what we’ve accomplished. It’s about what we can achieve in the years ahead. We are part of this community, and this community is part of us.”