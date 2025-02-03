Enhanced armor program transitions to a vehicle OEM

Courtesy Photo | Armor Test Setup for Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 Automotive Loading...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Armor Test Setup for Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 Automotive Loading DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited. OPSEC #9332 see less | View Image Page

The Army’s Stryker Enhanced Armor program recently took a major step forward when it moved to General Dynamics Land Systems for future vehicle integration.



Stryker Enhanced Armor, a U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Systems Center (GVSC) program, provides an increased level of protection for future armor kits.



Over the next six months, GDLS, as the prime contractor, will perform a System Functional Review of the technology on a Styker platform, using GVSC provided armor designs, integration schemes and durability test data.



“As the government’s science and technology research transitions to our industry partners, critical survivability and protection capability will get into the hands of our warfighters more quickly and cost effectively,” said Josh Peterson, GVSC deputy associate director for Survivability and Protection.



“The benefits the Stryker Enhanced Armor program brings to the Army include enhanced force protection and protection against active protection system engagement residuals,” Peterson said.



In FY23, the Stryker Enhanced Armor program transitioned from GVSC to Product Manager Vehicle Protection Systems (VPS).



“It’s great to see program alignment from S&T efforts to the acquisition community and eventually to the Soldier at the tip of the spear,” said VPS Product Manager Brad Monhaut. “This synchronization is key to delivering modern capabilities quickly and effectively to our warfighters.”



In FY24 the program took a big step forward when it moved to the Project Manager Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), which in turn awarded a work directive contract to GDLS to start the process of incorporating SEA onto future Stryker platforms. This makes it the first enhanced armor capability to transition from science & technology to PdM VPS on to a platform PM and finally to a vehicle OEM.



