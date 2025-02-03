Marines Strengthen Partnerships During School Counselor of the Year Awards

Photo By Sgt. Levi Voss | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth, assistant chief of staff, Marketing and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Levi Voss | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth, assistant chief of staff, Marketing and Communication, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, delivers remarks during an event at the American School Counselor Association’s School Counselor of the Year awards hosted at Hotel Washington, Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2025. During his remarks, Semelroth touched on the importance of school counselors as well as the partnership between ASCA and the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps’ partnership with ASCA offers the opportunity to develop relationships with school counselors, build trust and create a larger pool of advocates to access talented young men and women. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi Voss) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – School counselors from every state and Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) came together at the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) 2025 School Counselor of the Year Awards, an event hosted by ASCA and sponsored by MCRC, here on Jan. 29-30, 2025. The annual event was held at various locations throughout the capital.



ASCA’s School Counselor of the Year award is presented to a counselor who embodies the values that school counselors strive for while significantly impacting their students’ academic achievement, social and emotional development, and plans for life after graduation. Local winners from each state compete for the national title and represent all school counselors during their visit to Washington, D.C. With their families and colleagues, they participate in a two-day experience that includes a networking breakfast, tour of the city and capitol, an evening reception, and an awards gala.



This year’s School Counselor of the Year was awarded to Carmen Larson, Ph. D., school counselor with Sarasota Middle School in Sarasota, Fla. Larson embodied to ASCA what it means to operate with knowledge, skills, linkages, and resources to promote student success in the school, the home, the community, - and ultimately, the world.



As partners, the Marines and ASCA hope to strengthen relationships with those who have great influence and show a great deal of care for the young men and women of America. They also showcase the Corps’ purpose, values, and service opportunities. This partnership and the values therein were echoed by U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth, assistant chief of staff, Marketing and Communication, MCRC, during his remarks thanking and congratulating the finalist and winner.



“I have [also] recognized the parallels between what we expect of Marines and what you demand of yourselves and your students,” stated Semelroth, “concepts like commitment, discipline, resilience, empathy, and the determination to never give up.” Semelroth went on to explain, it’s this “fighting spirit,” that drives both Marines and counselors to take on challenges, overcome obstacles, and achieve success.



The Marine Corps is proud to partner with ASCA as it gives them the opportunity to develop new relationships, build trust, and create a larger pool of advocates to access talented young men and women. These partnerships allow the Marine Corps to connect with educators and coaches, fostering discussions on shared values, workshop opportunities, and local relationship-building.



The national partnerships program widens the Marine Corps brand awareness and influencer advocacy sphere. Partnerships under this program aim to create opportunities for influencer and prospect audiences to establish lasting relationships.