7th MSC Enables OPSEC Training Capabilities Alongside U.S. Air Forces Europe and U.S. Army Garrison

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Operational security is integral to every aspect of military operations. The 7th Mission Support Command, U.S. Air Forces Europe, and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up, expanding OPSEC training programs in the area.



Mr. David Cochran, the security specialist for the 7th MSC, aided in the facilitation and instruction of a joint course, the first of its kind, hosted at Sembach Kaserne, Jan. 6-8, 2025, alongside Ms. Tammy Muckenfuss, the director of public affairs for the garrison, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Miccio, an information operations officer with the 603rd Air Operation Center at Ramstein Air Base and U.S. Air Forces Europe OPSEC Program Manager.



‘The U.S. Air Force is developing their OPSEC training program with Capt. Miccio leading the initiative,’ said Cochran. ‘Using the Army’s program of instruction as the basis of the course, our team of OPSEC level III certified instructors will collaboratively host joint OPSEC courses, like this, on a quarterly basis.’



When educating personnel from multiple services, it’s important to have instructors from the represented branches.



‘Having an Air Force officer certified to teach an Army course is a new thing as far as OPSEC is concerned,’ said Cochran. ‘Capt. Miccio and I will deliver the best possible training to our sister services and generate future OPSEC Level III instructors on both sides.’ This creates more opportunities for training in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



Cochran pointed out that as the Army and Air Force find themselves working and fighting alongside one another, a shared understanding of operational security practices is essential for success on the battlefield.



“The Army and the Air Force forge battle on the same ground, and in the same airspace, however, in most military operational areas like OPSEC, we speak completely different languages,” Cochran said. “Providing this course with joint instructors, ensures a shared knowledge base and makes communication, best practices, and the end state of one of the most critical and often overlooked responsibilities of a commander [OPSEC] a universal language with a universal end state.”



Capt. Miccio shared this sentiment. “Leveraging Army material to stop-gap access to certified courseware was an easy justification,” said Miccio. “The joint course just made the most sense! We work alongside each other every day.”



Operational security must be operational, and the team of instructors are dedicated to making it happen across their branches. Miccio underscored the importance of OPSEC for every member of the joint force.



“OPSEC is more than just posters and pamphlets, it’s a capability to protect the force and the mission. Protection is a big problem set, and joint problems require joint solutions.” said Miccio. “Hopefully, this is just the start to how the KMC can align resources to let different organizations, who are accomplishing some of the same missions, to learn from each other.”



This partnership between the 7th MSC, U.S. Air Forces Europe, and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz demonstrates the value of the U.S. Army Reserve to the total force. Providing knowledgeable and capable instructors expands the OPSEC training program.



“My goal moving forward is to increase the number of certified OPSEC level II operators, strengthening the U.S. Army Europe – Africa OPSEC mission, alongside our Air Force counterparts,” said Cochran.



28 students gained their level two certification during the inaugural joint operational security level two course.



The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe – Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve story by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)

