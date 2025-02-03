Governor, Joint Region Marianas, Joint Task Force-Micronesia Convene Civil-Military Coordination Council

Photo By William Busby | ASAN, Guam (Feb. 5, 2025) – Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Greg...... read more read more Photo By William Busby | ASAN, Guam (Feb. 5, 2025) – Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Complex in Adelup, Feb. 5. Council members observed a FEM-02 presentation, which provided updates on key developments and initiatives. The CMCC fosters collaboration among the Department of Defense, local government, and federal agencies by sharing information, discussing key issues to address military activity and growth while minimizing impact on community infrastructure and services. (U.S. Navy photo by William J Busby III) see less | View Image Page

ASAN, Guam – Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) Rear Adm. Greg Huffman convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at the Governor’s Complex in Adelup, Feb. 5.



Military officials from the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Guam Army National Guard attended. Additionally, participating on behalf of various government of Guam agencies were representatives from the Guam Department of Agriculture, the Guam Department of Civil Defense and Homeland Security, the Guam Power Authority and the Guam International Airport Authority.



“The CMCC is an opportunity to get together to synchronize and synthesize our efforts on all of the major priorities for our island,” Huffman said. “Our meeting not only signifies the culmination of hard work and planning by our collective teams, but it is a demonstration of the strong partnership and close collaboration that are the hallmarks of our discussions.”



Military and civilian members offered informational briefs and updates on significant topics that require a One-Guam holistic approach including critical civilian infrastructure for the defense of Guam, utilities resiliency specifically for the island’s electrical grid, and the proposed Guam Defense System by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).



“The Civil-Military Coordination Council continues to be an essential platform for ensuring that Guam’s needs and interests remain at the forefront of the ongoing military buildup. At our latest meeting, we placed a strong emphasis on resiliency—particularly in strengthening our island’s power infrastructure through the Guam Power Authority and the One Guam Power Infrastructure Resiliency & Reliability Projects,” said Leon Guerrero. “The military buildup is an ongoing conversation that requires careful planning, preparation, and the right subject matter experts at the table. It is critical that we have the latest and most relevant information to support our justifications and ensure that progress aligns with the best interests of all who call Guam home. As we continue these discussions, I remain committed to advocating for our people and working with our federal partners to reinforce the importance of Guam in national security and regional stability.”



The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations for construction activities for the U.S. Marine Corps relocation to Guam. These meetings have expanded to include all DoD items of interest and military construction on Guam. The next CMCC meeting is scheduled in June.