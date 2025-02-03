New Camp Walker Lodge provides more space for military families in South Korea

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Representatives from Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison – Daegu, the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Representatives from Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison – Daegu, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and others gather to cut the ribbon on a new $45 million lodge for Soldiers and their families at Camp Walker, South Korea, on Feb. 3, 2025. The facility replaces its more than 20-year-old predecessor with additional rooms and amenities for servicemembers and their families. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The air was brisk, but moods were celebratory as Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison – Daegu, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and other representatives joined together to cut the ribbon on a new $45 million lodge for Soldiers and their families at Camp Walker, South Korea, on Feb. 3, 2025.



“This is us improving our position for our families which is the cornerstone of what we do,” said Lt. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general.



This new Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facility boasts 79 rooms split into 47 Family Suites and 32 Extended Stay Rooms. This provides 21 more spaces than the previous lodge on Camp Walker.



“Facilities like this are critical for families transitioning to positions abroad like Korea,” said Lt. Col. Robert Howell, USACE FED deputy commander. “Lodges like this provide family members a safe and enjoyable space to spend their first hours in a foreign country as part of a move overseas.”



The lodge’s opening comes less than a year after the installation unveiled its fourth family housing tower across the street. The four towers represent $250 million investment in family accommodations at Camp Walker.



“The central location close to schools, to our downtown, and to the housing towers they will eventually move in to, makes this a fantastic place to start a tour in make a difference territory,” said Col. David F. Henning, USAG Daegu commander.



Replacing its more than 20-year-old predecessor on Walker, the new lodge is the first constructed for USAG Daegu since the facility at Camp Carroll was completed in 2006.



“For years to come, this is going to have an impact on everybody as they come in and come out,” LaNeve said. “The first impression that they’re going to see is coming through here and seeing an incredible facility.”



The project broke ground a little over three years ago and will provide more pet rooms and parking spots than its more than its predecessor. USACE FED managed the design and construction in partnership with the installation and many others to make it a reality.



“From driving piles to concrete placement, and finally the finishing touches that make this lodge feel warm and welcoming, it took a dedicated team to bring this vision to reality,” Howell said.



The ribbon cutting marks one more step in providing high quality facilities to the servicemembers and their families at USAG Daegu.



“The true impact is going to be the families that come here, the children that are part of the families moving here,” LaNeve said. “They have a place that is welcoming them with open arms, showing them what true excellence looks like here on the pen.”