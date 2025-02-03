Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa Commander Tours USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4), Presents INSURV Related Awards

Photo By Ben Farone | RIJEKA, Croatia (Feb. 5, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE /...... read more read more Photo By Ben Farone | RIJEKA, Croatia (Feb. 5, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE / Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa, addresses the crew of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) during an all hands call in the ship's hangar bay. Penrod visited the ship to present awards and engage with crewmembers during a larger tour of the Viktor Lenac shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia Feb 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone/Released) see less | View Image Page

RIJEKA, Croatia – (Feb. 5, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE / Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) visited the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) in port Rijeka, Croatia, Feb 5.



Penrod and MSCEURAF staff toured the ship, currently in Rijeka’s Viktor Lenac shipyard, to engage with members of the blended U.S. Navy and Civilian Mariner (CIVMAR) crew, present awards and address questions and hear concerns from those aboard the ship.



"It's really an honor for me to be able to personally present these awards recognizing their outstanding efforts," said Penrod. "When you consider the level of proficiency they've demonstrated over such a sustained forward presence while carrying out recent USAFRICOM, U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet tasking, you can see these dedicated mariners really are the best of the best," continued Penrod.



Chief Mate Alex Footman, Officer-in-Charge of the CIVMAR crew noted that accomplishments during the ship’s recent Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) highlighted the above average efforts of members of the crew, especially those in the engineering department who were awarded by Penrod.



“Members of the crew, like (Cargo Engineer Kevyn) Delacourdray, (Deck Machinist Paul) Pega and especially First Assistant Engineer Tim McKenna. He was a huge factor in the engineering department receiving the grades they did during INSURV. Over the last several months in preparing for, and executing the vessel’s first ever INSURV inspection - and first INSURV inspection ever completed on the ESB class, you could really notice that it was quite an accomplishment that the vessel came through with the grades it did,’ said Footman.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.