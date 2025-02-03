Heritage lays foundation for Air Force BMT

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — During the first week of training called Zero Week, Air Force Basic Military Training introduces trainees to "Airmindedness," a fundamental lesson showcasing the rich heritage and achievements that have shaped today's Air Force.



The lesson establishes historical context for new trainees, fostering the spirit and mindset that continues to drive air power’s key role in the joint fight and its persistently innovative application in the battle space.



The Airmindedness training encompasses various historical elements, highlighting significant achievements and milestones in Air Force history, including the stories of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Air Service Pilots.



These watershed moments in military aviation history are presented as part of the broader historical education that every Airman receives during training.



The Tuskegee Airmen, America's first black military aviators, demonstrated exceptional skill and courage during World War II, protecting bomber aircraft on missions over Europe and North Africa.



The Tuskegee Airmen’s achievements contributed to the Allied victory during World War II and played a pivotal role in the desegregation of the U.S. armed forces.



The WASP program marked another significant chapter in military aviation history.



These civilian women pilots flew nearly every type of military aircraft, conducting acceptance flights, test flights and ferry flights to deliver new aircraft from the factory to overseas operating areas.



Their service proved vital to the war effort and paved the way for future generations of military aviators.



Through historical videos and guided instruction, trainees learn about Air Force heritage and heroic actions by the Tuskegee Airmen, WASPs, Doolittle Raiders, The Flying Tigers and more.



This material is reinforced throughout basic training and subsequent courses, ensuring Airmen develop a comprehensive understanding of their service's history.



The curriculum's historical content:

— Establishes foundational knowledge of Air Force heritage

— Demonstrates the evolution of air power capabilities

— Illustrates the importance of innovation and adaptation

— Showcases significant achievements that shaped today's Air Force

— Illuminates characteristics, ethos and values necessary for high mission effectiveness



“The Air Force maintains its commitment to preserving and teaching its history, ensuring each new generation of Airmen understands the legacy they inherit,” said Col. Will Cooper, 37th Training Wing commander.



Executing training curriculum with a historical focus ensures all trainees understand foundational elements of Air Force history, ultimately preparing them to carry forward traditions of excellence.



“Understanding this history serves as a foundation for developing a warrior mindset for the next generation of warfighters who will continue advancing Air Force capabilities and the mission,” Cooper said.



