Soaring to Success: 60th MXG Pioneers Drone Training Program

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - The 60th Maintenance Group completed the first in-house drone training for Small Unmanned Aerial Systems used for aircraft maintenance in the Department of Defense Jan. 27-31, 2025.



Over the course of five days, the drone training program's 32 objectives focused on operational competency and flight safety, highlighting the fundamental safety rules for flying on an active airfield. This hands-on course allowed students to apply classroom knowledge in real-world scenarios, gaining valuable experience that directly supports the mission.



“Setting up the program required navigating complex regulations and overcoming significant challenges to qualify Travis Airmen to use drones for remote aircraft inspection,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Max Dombroski, 60th MXG. “It really is a big step forward.”



Prior to this program, maintainers conducted inspections using a man lift or by walking along aircraft wings with harnesses and fall restraint equipment.



"Being able to use the drone has increased my confidence in my own personal safety,” said Senior Airman Mathew Closas, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron airlift/special mission aircraft maintenance specialist. “This allows me to focus solely on the inspection.”



The drones are equipped with several technological advancements, including multi-spectral cameras, which enhance inspections by detecting hidden discrepancies, tracking structural issues such as cracks and corrosion, and identifying damage beneath the aircraft’s surface.



SrA Amrullo Nazarov, 60th MXG home station coordinator team lead and drone training instructor, said “that this program will improve fleet health, help prevent delays and boost readiness. And hopefully make its way throughout the Air Force and that’s exciting.”



Tech. Sgt. Merci Ovard, 60th MXG home station coordinator flight chief highlighted the significant potential applications of drones for preventative maintenance, emphasizing that using automated predictive model will enable early identification of potential issues.



“We have only just scratched the surface with this technology,” said Ovard.



While the drone itself was approved for airworthiness by Air Mobility Command in October 2024, the course was developed by team members assigned to the 60th MXG and approved by Air Force Special Operations Command in the fourth quarter of 2024.



“In the first week of use alone, drone pilots identified a sheared bolt in a C-17 Globemaster III stabilizer panel, preventing $280,000 in damages,” said Ovard. “The SUAS Aircraft Inspection Program has redefined inspection efficiency and accuracy. This initiative will save Travis AFB over 7,000 man-hours annually, significantly easing the workload on maintenance personnel.”