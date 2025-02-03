NORAD TO SECURE THE SKIES OVER CAESARS SUPERDOME DURING SUPER BOWL LIX

Under Operation NOBLE EAGLE, fighters from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Continental U.S. Region (CONR), in collaboration with interagency partners, will be busy protecting the skies surrounding the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.



CONR has proudly conducted this mission since 2002. NORAD aircraft will enforce the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) during Sunday’s big game. NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response.



Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, CONR commander, explained that as a part of their NORAD mission, CONR provides the air defense shield for the continental United States, including securing the airspace for special events such as the Super Bowl.



"This is a total team effort. Just like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been practicing and perfecting their game plans to face one another at Super Bowl LIX, NORAD is always training and preparing to defend the homeland. We stand ready to secure the skies, not just over New Orleans, but across North America, every day. As millions gather around their televisions to watch one of the year’s biggest sporting events, we want everyone to enjoy watching the game knowing that we will be watching the skies to ensure a safe and secure airspace for all.”



NORAD partners with the FBI, FAA, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and local law enforcement. This interagency partnership helps ensure the safety of the skies over the Superdome.



"The members of the 601st Air Operation Center (AOC) have dedicated countless hours of planning and coordinating with our interagency partners for the air defense plan for Super Bowl LIX," said Col. Clayton Schaefer, 601st AOC commander. "As the two teams take to the field, competing at the highest level, our team will be working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the safety and security of the airspace above Caesars Superdome. With the FAA's temporary flight restriction in place, we'll be vigilant in our efforts to enforce the restriction and protect the airspace, providing a secure environment for the players and fans to enjoy the game."



Further information on the TFR in place over Caesars Superdome on Super Bowl Sunday or other TFRs in place around the United States can be found at www.faa.gov.



Date Taken: 02.07.2025