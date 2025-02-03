USAF and USMC Work With Allies and Partners to Enhance Capabilities for CN25

Photo By Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt | Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Takeshi Okubo, flight group commander, 3rd Air Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt | Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Takeshi Okubo, flight group commander, 3rd Air Wing, poses for a photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II during exercise Cope North 25 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 30, 2025. CN25 showcases the importance of cooperation and partnership in maintaining a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region and highlights the U.S. commitment to working with Allies and partners to promote peace and prosperity. The F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability to the realistic combat training and scenarios in CN25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Aircraft from the United States Air Force along with our Allies and Partners line the runway at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam for Cope North 25. CN25 aims to enhance the capabilities of partner air forces through training, exercises, and knowledge sharing.



With Allies and Partners taking to the skies of Guam this week for the start of CN25, the main focus of the exercise is the integration and flight operations with the F-35A Lightning and F-35B Lightning II from all three participating nations: Japanese Air Self Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the United States.



“Exercise Cope North [25] will be the showcase for the true integration of 5th gen capability,” said RAAF GPCAPT Darryl Porter, Australian Task Force commander. “Most significantly with this being the first training exercise under the trilateral memorandum of intent signed by Japan, Australia, and the U.S., following the defense minister meeting last year.”



Following the influx of participating fighters and refuelers, CN25 kicked off with a welcoming brief and academics where the commanders of the participating nations took the stage to address military members and civilian participants of the exercise.



JASDF Col. Takeshi Okubo, flight group commander, 3rd Air Wing, addressed the attending participants by stressing the importance of a unified partnership to deter conflict.



“We train together and fight together,” said Okubo. “And together we are an active deterrence to conflict.”



With the idea of deterring conflict and achieving regional security, an emphasis on shared knowledge of 5th generation fighters has taken the spotlight in achieving these objectives. CN25 fosters the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures.



“When you have many different nations flying the same aircraft, it’s important to train together so that we learn small differences between how each nation employs, maintains, and C2’s [command and control] those airplanes,” said Schuck. “We’ll never learn those differences without actually exercising together. And the reason that 5th generation is so important is that 5th generation fighters are the forward edge of our fighting force, especially in the Indo-Pacific, so it’s important to practice together with all the nations that fly them.”



With two weeks left in the exercise, USAF and its representing commander are eager for the opportunity to learn with its Allies and Partners, with Schuck saying, “I’m happy to be here and represent the commander of PACAF to our foreign partners and Allies in order to strengthen our resolve, strengthen our alliance in the Pacific and hopefully lead to a stronger fighting force and a more open and freer Indo-Pacific.”



For over 45 years, Cope North has conducted exercises in the Pacific between the U.S. and allied forces, focusing on several aspects of defense and interoperability throughout the Indopacific. As with past iterations, CN25 maintains a dedication to realistic combat training for the success of air and space operations.