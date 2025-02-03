New Video Highlights MilLife Learning: A Powerful Resource for the Military Community

The web-based training site is owned by the Defense Department. The site offers resources to assist the military community in accessing a range of quality-of-life courses at every stage of military life.



New courses are added regularly as policies and benefits change. This ensures its library of topics stays relevant to the needs of its diverse audience.



“MilLife Learning courses empower service members and their families with high-quality training and resources to navigate military life with confidence and success,” stated Carla Hill, associate director of Online Learning for the Office of Military Family Readiness Policy. “This new video presents a modern perspective on learning and signals the deliberate care we take in developing our robust course catalog to support our military community.”



Courses cover the breadth of the military experience relevant to the more than 5.8 million members of the military community — from early career to retirement, military life and personal finances, including buying a car, financial management, relationship-building and availability of resources and support for military life. The MilLife Learning courses are accessible from anywhere in the world, anytime.



The platform also offers a range of courses tailored to help service providers enhance their professional skills and stay informed about best practices. Topics include effective communication strategies, guidance for working with military families, and tools to address specific challenges faced by service members and their loved ones.



“MilLife Learning’s curriculum for service providers plays a critical role in supporting the military community,” said Hill. “By equipping service providers with these resources, MilLife Learning ensures that they are well-prepared to make a positive impact on the lives of those they serve.”



The military community can watch the new video and explore courses on MilLife Learning. By creating a MilLife Learning account, service members, their families, survivors and service providers will have access to a wealth of courses and resources that support their journey every step of the way.



About MilLife Learning



MilLife Learning is a web-based training site that offers resources to assist service members and their families, survivors and those who support them. The site, which is part of Military OneSource’s network of programs and resources, is designed to make learning easy and accessible anytime, from anywhere in the world where there is an internet connection.



About Military Community and Family Policy



Military Community and Family Policy is responsible for establishing and overseeing quality of life policies and programs that help our service members, their families and survivors be well and mission ready. Military OneSource is the gateway to programs and services that support the everyday needs of the 5.2 million service members and immediate family members of the military community. Access these DOD services 24/7/365 around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2025 Date Posted: 02.07.2025 16:07 Story ID: 490364 Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Video Highlights MilLife Learning: A Powerful Resource for the Military Community, by T'Jae Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.