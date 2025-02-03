Service Members Honored at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Military Appreciation Night

FORT WORTH, Texas – Service members from across North Texas were recognized during Military Appreciation Night at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 3, 2025. The event paid tribute to the men and women of the U.S. military, celebrating their dedication and sacrifice with a special parade featuring nominated service members from the United States

Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.



Sailors, Marines and Airmen rode in a ceremonial wagon as part of the rodeo’s grand entrance, receiving a warm welcome from the crowd. The evening highlighted the strong connection between the military and the Fort Worth community, with service members honored for their commitment and leadership.



Among those recognized was Corporal Angel Villa, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron(MALS) 41 Marine of the Year, who described the rodeo as an unforgettable experience.



“It was my first time attending a rodeo. I'd describe it as an unforgettable experience, full of energy, action, and excitement,” said Villa. “From the wild rides to the precise and speedy barrel racing, the athletes (both human and animal) were impressive, showing incredible skill, strength, and courage.”



Villa also reflected on the honor of being nominated.



“Being nominated as Marine of the Year was a significant honor and achievement. I’ve always believed that focusing on the task at hand and giving my all is part of what makes a good Marine, and I never set out for recognition. However, when I was nominated, I couldn't help but feel grateful. I also see the award as a recognition of the team we have here. It takes the collective effort of every individual to maintain the standards we strive for.”



Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Emily Behrel, Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth Sailor of the Year, also shared her experience and appreciation for the event.



“I had a great time at the rodeo,” said Behrel. “I really appreciated the time and effort they gave to making us feel welcomed and comfortable, and it was nice to get a chance to mingle with the other military members. I had been to the PBR and a rodeo in the Stockyards, but neither had so many entertaining events as this one. I think my favorite thing was the little girl that set a new record for mutton busting and how matter-of-factly she accepted her award. All in all, it was a great event, and I'm very appreciative that I was invited.”



Being selected as Sailor of the Year means more than just individual recognition.



“I am humbled and grateful to receive this award,” said Behrel. “This recognition is not just mine, but a testament to the support I've received from all levels of the command. The success of the Ops team, reflected in the multiple nominations and awards earned by my shipmates over the

year, highlights an environment of exceptional work ethic, character, and collaboration in which I feel lucky to be a part of. I appreciate all the support, and I look forward to continuing to grow with my team.”



The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Military Appreciation Night continues to be a proud tradition, honoring those who serve and reinforcing the strong ties between the armed forces and

the local community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2025 Date Posted: 02.07.2025 15:18 Story ID: 490357 Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members Honored at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Military Appreciation Night, by PO2 Kryzentia Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.