Munson earns Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Excellence

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Quality and Safety Division team members, from left, Erin Richter, Nicole Kreutzer, and Ashten Garcia, show off the health center's newest Gold Seal of Approval, February 7. Munson Army Health Center received The Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care, Patient Centered Medical Home Certification, and for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services, from The Joint Commission's after an on-site inspection late last year. The Joint Commission evaluates and accredits more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Munson Army Health Center recently earned The Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care, Patient Centered Medical Home Certification, and for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services, and by demonstrating continuous compliance with The Joint Commission's performance standards.



“The Joint Commission evaluates and accredits more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care,” said Nicole Kreutzer, chief of Munson’s quality and safety division, and manager of the facilities accreditation and compliance program.



To earn and maintain The Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission an organization must undergo an on-site survey by a Joint Commission survey team at least every three years.



“The Joint Commission surveyors came through late last year and spent several days at Munson conducting observations and interviews,” said Kreutzer. “The inspections focus on both paperwork and delivery of care, treatments and other services provided by staff.”



The Joint Commission reviewers evaluated Munson’s compliance with health care standards spanning several areas including emergency management, life safety, national patient safety goals, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.



"Receiving The Joint Commission's Gold Seal Accreditation exemplifies what our team stands for and works daily to achieve,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, health center director. “Sharing this news with our team is one of the most gratifying recognitions to share.”



The Joint Commission reviewers specifically acknowledged Munson’s dedicated staff and commitment to advance safety, quality, and compassion for all patients.



Munson’s Patient-Centered Medical Home supports more than 14,000 enrolled beneficiaries receiving primary care and ancillary services including behavioral health, physical therapy, radiology, lab, and pharmacy, while supporting the medical readiness of service members from the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth-based units.



For more information, please visit the web site at munson.tricare.mil.