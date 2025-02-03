USCG Auxiliary holds change of watch ceremony in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Coast Guard active duty and auxiliary personnel gathered at the Mission Bay Yacht Club on Jan. 19, 2025, to usher in a new chain-of-leadership for Division 1, District 11 South for the Auxiliary component.



Presiding over the ceremony was outgoing Division Commander James Scoffin and the new Commander, Ron Mealey. Also playing a significant role in the ceremony was Rodney Donohoo, Commodore of the District. In attendance from Sector San Diego was Commander Ellen Motoi, Sector Deputy Commander; Commander Jamie Koppi, Sector Prevention Head; Lt. Shelly Turner, Sector Auxiliary Liaison Officer; and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kevin Bentle, Sector Order Issuing Authority. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jared Esselman, Assistant Director & Operations Training Officer represented the DIRAUX office.



The Change of Watch ceremony is a military tradition that marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one official to another. The ceremony is conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries, in order to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command.



The program began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the “Crossing of the Bar,” ceremony, recognizing the loss last year of Phil Cole from Flotilla 1-6. After this, Mealey officially accepted the order to command Division 1, District 11 South from Donohoo. Scoffin requested to be relieved, which was also granted by the Commodore, and the ceremony turned to awards that were conferred for performance during 2024.



In addition to celebration of individual achievement during the prior year, Mealey noted that the division augmented a total of 3,635 hours at Sector San Diego alone, and a total of 5,357 hours for all OPCONS in 2024, demonstrating the significant contribution to active-duty resource needs. As an example, five auxiliarists were recognized as serving over 400 hours as

gate watch standers, enabling active-duty staff to focus on training or operational missions.



Larry Shushan was awarded the Michael Fulgham Augmentation Award, a new award in honor of Auxiliarist Fulgham, who served over 42 years. As a certified watchstander within the Joint Harbor Operations Center, Shushan worked 986 hours, more than any other member.



About the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: The USCG Auxiliary is the uniformed volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard. Founded in 1939, it includes over 26,000 men and women who donate millions of hours to support Coast Guard missions. Division 1, District 11 South Area of Responsibility extends from Camp Pendleton in the north along the coastline to the Mexican border on the western side, to the Colorado River on the east.



Story by Ian R. Lazarus

