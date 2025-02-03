Kansas Guardsmen, Armenian soldiers united for training as Phoenix platoon

Nine Soldiers of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 35th Military Police Company and 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, traveled to Armenia in September 2024 to engage with their counterparts from the Armenian military.



The Kansas National Guard has been partnered with the Republic of Armenia since 2003 under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which partners developing nations with state National Guards military, state, private enterprise and cultural exchanges.



“Some of the Armenian soldiers were from the Armenian Peacekeeping Brigade,” said Capt. Anthony Braun, officer in charge of the Kansas Soldiers. “Others were Armenian special forces. And a few were conscripts from the Armenian Army. It was a good mix of soldiers with all different kinds of backgrounds and experience levels.



The goal of the event was to instruct soldiers of both nations in troop-leading procedures.



“Troop-leading procedures provide a clear framework for planning and executing missions,” said Braun. “Understanding TLPs is essential for noncommissioned officers because they are often responsible for small-unit leadership, directly impacting operational effectiveness.



“When NCOs are trained to follow these procedures, they can make more informed and timely decisions in the heat of the moment.”



Braun said the language barrier did not present any insurmountable problems for the troops.



“Many of the newer generation conscripts spoke English,” said Braun. “I was surprised by how much Armenian we were able to learn in such a short amount of time. And many of the soldiers picked up a good amount of English to help us solve problems and conduct missions. You'd be surprised how much you pick up when you're over there and how much can be accomplished with body language and a few short phrases.”



The first two days of the training were devoted to classroom instruction covering such topics as the role of NCOs in Armenia, the U.S. Army NCO structure, officer and NCO relationships, troop leading procedures, squad tactics and land navigation.



“These initial sessions were critical in establishing a shared understanding and framework for the rest of the program,” said Braun. “They were very receptive, eager to learn about troop leading procedures and how to develop their NCOs. Overall, we learned a lot from their perspectives and how they plan, coordinate and conduct missions too.”



The next three days involved hands-on practical applications at the shooting range, combat techniques against tanks, psychological barriers training and stress shooting.



“Teams also faced psychological barriers, navigating a dark tunnel filled with flashing lights, loud noises, and obstacles, simulating battlefield conditions with gunfire and explosions,” said Braun. “This chaotic environment pushed us to work together and stay focused under pressure.”



“At first glance, it seems a bit ridiculous,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Inch. “A dark tunnel with flashing lights, loud noises, and obstacles to work your way around, over and under. Yet, the dark, sounds of gunfire and explosions, and obstacles you'd find on a battlefield caused a physiological response. Even knowing it was training it caused a stress response.”



“For both the Armenians and Americans, integrating during training was crucial,” said Braun. “By learning from each other’s experiences and methods, we improved our interoperability, ensuring smoother coordination in future joint operations.”



Following two days of cultural visits and community service, Phoenix Platoon took to the field again for situational tactical exercise lanes, cordon and search, close-quarter combat and other training scenarios with a culminating training event.



“During this phase, NCOs took complete control, applying leadership traits and tactical knowledge as they guided their squads through eight mission rotations,” said Braun. “These exercises provided a critical opportunity for NCOs to practice troop leading procedures and refine their decision-making skills in dynamic scenarios.”



Returning home, the Kansas Guardsmen were eager to share their experiences with their own units.



“Phoenix Platoon has been some of the best training I’ve been a part of in my career so far, and certainly the most fun,” said Cpl. Tucker Smith. “I learned a lot from everyone who participated and I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity to be here. The things I’ll take back to my unit are an understanding of TLPs, a positive attitude towards things outside my comfort zone, and better use of downtime, especially during drill.”



“These weeks have provided me with several valuable insights that I believe will enhance our organizational effectiveness,” said Sgt. Devan Burlew. “By prioritizing open communication, innovative training methods, flexibility in tactics, and a supportive team culture, we can improve not only our performance but also the professional development of our subordinates. I look forward to sharing these ideas with my section and collaborating on implementing these strategies to create a more cohesive and effective team.”

