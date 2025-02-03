Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) hosts second annual engagement event at West 2025

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Janice Leister | PEO C4I hosted its second annual engagement event at West 2025 on January 29 in San...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Janice Leister | PEO C4I hosted its second annual engagement event at West 2025 on January 29 in San Diego. West provides a key opportunity to engage in critical discussions, collaborate with peers, and help shape solutions to enhance our capabilities in countering complex and rapidly evolving threats the Navy faces. (U.S. Navy photo by Ms. Erica Nunez) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – PEO C4I hosted its second annual engagement event at West 2025 on January 29 in San Diego. This year’s event was marked by record-breaking attendance, with representatives from 110 companies participating, demonstrating the robust interest in advancing defense technology and solutions.



In addition to the main event, several PEO C4I leaders participated in engagement zone meet-and-greets, where industry participants had the opportunity to network directly with leaders from various offices.



"The PEO C4I engagement event provided a unique opportunity for the Shore and Expeditionary Integration program office (PMW 790) to interact with many various industry partners in one mutually convenient setting,” noted Brian Miller, program manager. "We had the opportunity to introduce our programs, projects and mission sets while industry had the opportunity to detail their products and capabilities. The discussions afforded both parties to determine potential matches of government needs and industry solutions setting the table for further, deeper discussions going forward. It was a very productive, informative exchange where both parties benefited greatly."



From small businesses to large corporations with over 95,000 employees, the event served as a vital platform for industry representatives to directly communicate with leaders in all 11 PEO C4I program offices. This direct engagement fostered collaboration and innovation, vital for meeting the evolving demands of national security.



As the defense landscape evolves, understanding technical advantages and peer threats becomes increasingly critical. This emphasizes the importance of ongoing dialogue between military leaders and industry innovators to address emerging challenges. The Navy is focused on getting more players on the field–this means finding creative solutions in shipbuilding, maintenance and weapons production to accelerate support for the mission.



"We cannot win the future fight without our industrial base," shared U.S. Navy Capt. Sam Hallock, program manager for the Carrier Air Integration program office (PMW 750). "Conversely our industrial base cannot help us if we are not actively engaging with them on our needs. West is an incredible opportunity to facilitate such interactions and further expand our collective knowledge of the art of the possible."



The PEO C4I engagement event highlights the significance of networking in the defense sector. The Navy is leveraging partnerships to identify and rapidly deploy game-changing technologies, accelerating progress through structured piloting and investment horizons. This collaborative spirit is essential for fostering strategic partnerships that enhance operational effectiveness.



"Our program office values West 2025 as one of the premier opportunities for us to engage with industry, academia, and other services," said U.S. Navy Capt. Kris De Soto, program manager for the Communications and GPS Navigation program office (PMW/A 170). "The intersection of technology, policy, and defense needs that occurs in this forum is critical to ensuring that the fleet has the operational capabilities it needs to pace the threat."



West 2025 showcased the latest advancements in defense technology, underscoring the commitment to innovation. This commitment to staying ahead of the curve is crucial in an era where technological superiority can dictate mission success.



"Undersea Communications and Integration program office's (PMW 770) growing portfolio spans afloat, ashore, and seabed," stated Jonathan Wrinn, program manager (acting). "It's vitally important that we stay in touch with the latest industry innovations, technology and services to strengthen their portfolio to outpace the threat of adversaries."



PEO C4I’s commitment to engaging with industry extends beyond West. Throughout the year, they participate in initiatives such as small business fairs, the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Fall Forum and the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Symposium. These events further promote collaboration and ensure that industry partners are aligned with the needs of the Navy.



“The PEO C4I engagement event at West 2025 is a force multiplier for Tactical Networks (PMW 160),” said U.S. Navy Capt. Nicole K. Nigro, program manager. “The opportunity for rapid exchange of current program challenges and state of the art technology across a broad cross section of the industry enables us to take a step back and look at new, exciting opportunities to deliver capability to the warfighter.”



West 2025, hosted by Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) International and the U.S. Naval Institute, is the largest West Coast Sea Service operations event focused on all technology solutions in use now and under consideration for the future. The annual event brings together leaders, warfighters, industry and academia to address the challenges of a dynamic operational environment. It provides a key opportunity to engage in critical discussions, collaborate with peers, and help shape solutions to enhance our capabilities in countering complex and rapidly evolving threats the Navy faces.



PEO C4I is headquartered at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s (NAVWAR) Old Town Campus in San Diego and includes 11 program offices responsible for acquiring, fielding, and supporting C4I systems extending across Navy, joint, and coalition platforms. This includes the management of acquisition programs and projects that cover all C4I disciplines. PEO C4I is the Navy’s first line to acquire the right communication and technology tools to deliver affordable, integrated and interoperable information warfare capabilities to the fleet.