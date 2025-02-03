From Missile Launch Officer to Historian: The Impact of Rob Young’s Service

Photo By Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann | Robert Young points to the inside of a model V-2 ballistic missile engine during a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann | Robert Young points to the inside of a model V-2 ballistic missile engine during a guided tour he gave to U.S. AFIT students at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025. The V-2 was the world’s first long-range guided ballistic missile and became the first artificial object to travel into space by crossing the Kármán line (edge of space) on June 20, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann) see less | View Image Page

Robert Young has spent his career dedicated to preserving the history of those who served their country. His 38 years of service in the U.S. Air Force (29 years at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center) have been shaped by a passion for history, a commitment to honoring sacrifices, and a steadfast desire to ensure future generations understand the profound significance of military service.



Born in Tennessee, raised in Alaska, and graduating from high school in Utah, Young’s childhood was anything but conventional. His father’s work as an oil driller meant frequently relocating, but rather than viewing this as a challenge, Young saw it as an opportunity to gain diverse perspectives.



"I gained a wealth of different experiences from different places and people," he said, reflecting on his formative years.



Young’s Air Force career began in 1986 when he served as a Minuteman II missile launch officer at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. It was during this early stage that his interest in history began to take root, eventually leading him to earn a master’s degree in history from Central Missouri State University. His next role was as an Air Force historical officer at the Air Force Historical Research Agency at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, where he worked from 1991 to 1993.



“I’m just a guy who loved my job, loved history, and loved my unit,” Young said, expressing his deep respect for his work with characteristic modesty.



In 1995, Young transitioned to what was then known as the National Air Intelligence Center in Dayton, Ohio, where he would spend the majority of his career. As the organization’s historian, he played a key role in documenting and preserving its history as it evolved over time. The center, which was renamed NASIC in 2003 and became part of the Air Staff in 2014, saw significant expansion under his watch.



“The greatest thing for NASIC was going under the Air Staff and getting the funding to expand the campus to its present size and capability,” Young said. “Our products and analysis have made us a national treasure.”



Young’s extensive knowledge of U.S. Air Force strategic priorities, military operations, and intelligence gave him a unique perspective on the evolving nature of global threats. From the Cold War’s focus on Soviet adversaries to the current geopolitical challenges posed by various near-peer competitors, his insight shaped the broader understanding of military history.



But perhaps the hallmark of Young’s career has been his unwavering commitment to honoring the service of others. As NASIC’s historian, he dedicated countless hours to preserving the center’s story for future generations. One of his most cherished duties was leading two-hour-long tours at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, where he crafted each tour based on the interests and professions of the visitors.



“The true marvel of this museum has nothing to do with the planes and equipment, as amazing as they are,” Young said. “It’s about the people and honoring their legacy and sacrifice they made for our better tomorrow.”



Young’s impact extended beyond the museum walls. His own master’s thesis research on the Vietnamese MiG-21 became a cornerstone for academic and military publications.



Despite the many accolades he received, Young remained grounded. His contributions to the Air Force’s history, both as a scholar and a service member, have left a lasting legacy. As he nears his retirement on February 4, 2025, Young is already focused on his next chapter. Alongside his wife, Karen, he will serve as a senior service volunteer at the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue in Qatar, where they will work to foster interfaith understanding and support humanitarian efforts.



“We want to help people in need,” he said simply.



Young’s retirement marks the end of an era at NASIC, but his commitment to service remains. His legacy of excellence, dedication, and respect for those who served will continue to inspire others, both within the Air Force and beyond. In his retirement, as in his service, Young’s mission will remain the same: to honor those who came before him and continue giving back to the greater good.



Rob Young’s career is a testament to a life spent in service to something greater than oneself. His story will undoubtedly resonate for years to come, inspiring those who follow in his footsteps to preserve history and uphold the values of service, sacrifice, and duty.