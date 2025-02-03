Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSG Devin M. Smith promotion ceremony!

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Story by sarah williams 

    7th Signal Command

    SSG Devin M. Smith is a dedicated Army professional born and raised in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He joined the Army on July 9th, 2013, and earned the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) of Information Technology Specialist (25B). SSG Smith currently serves in the 7th Signal Command as an Operations Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO). He is known for his can-do attitude and outstanding customer service and support. Congratulations to you and your family on your promotion to Staff Sergeant!

