SSG Devin M. Smith promotion ceremony!

SSG Devin M. Smith is a dedicated Army professional born and raised in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He joined the Army on July 9th, 2013, and earned the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) of Information Technology Specialist (25B). SSG Smith currently serves in the 7th Signal Command as an Operations Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO). He is known for his can-do attitude and outstanding customer service and support. Congratulations to you and your family on your promotion to Staff Sergeant!

