Fort Hamilton Employees Recognized for Excellence by IMCOM ID-T Director

Photo By Mark Getman | William G. Kidd, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Training Directorate...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | William G. Kidd, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Training Directorate director presents Keviana-Joy George, resource management budget analyst, with his director's coin at the installation's Community Club on Jan 29. As ID-T director, Kidd oversees 17 garrisons and Army Support Activities across four U.S. time zones, supporting Training and Doctrine Command, Army Futures Command, the U.S. Military Academy and the Army War College. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

William G. Kidd, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Training Directorate director, recognized six Fort Hamilton civilian employees Jan. 29, presenting each with his director's coin at the installation's Community Club.



Kevin Thomas, an emergency management specialist, earned recognition for developing innovative emergency response plans and enhancing unit preparedness while providing critical guidance across operations. His collaborative approach fostered enhanced teamwork throughout the organization. Thomas consistently volunteers for special projects while providing training and mentorship to colleagues.



Alma Whitelaw, legal assistance and claims attorney since 2019, provided counsel to over 200 service members, dependents and retirees last quarter, saving them more than $35,000 in legal fees. She also drafted litigation reports for claims exceeding $10 million. Whitelaw trained a new claims examiner while serving as their sponsor to ensure a smooth transition. She voluntarily gained expertise in labor law, serving as acting labor attorney during a staff shortage.



Lt. Marvin Torres, supervisory police officer, was recognized for outstanding leadership and recently received both the Supervisory Civilian Accommodation Medal and Supervisory Employee of the Year Award. He demonstrates professional excellence in managing complex situations with composure and insight. Torres creates a collaborative work environment through proactive mentorship and knowledge sharing.



Adriana Mitchell, a 19-year garrison veteran serving as management analyst, created vital Installation Status Report-Services Platform training and dedicated over 900 hours to migrating SharePoint folders during a critical staffing gap. Her training approach consistently improved garrison metrics quality. Mitchell demonstrates exceptional dedication and technical expertise in her daily duties.



Keviana-Joy George, resource management budget analyst and Non-Supervisory Employee of the Year, managed $45 million in base operations contracts while serving as primary advisor during critical leadership vacancies. She handled an additional $8 million custodial contract review and extension. George serves as the garrison's single point of contact for headquarters and ID-T leadership on budget matters while leading team development initiatives.



As ID-T director, Kidd oversees 17 garrisons and Army Support Activities across four U.S. time zones, supporting Training and Doctrine Command, Army Futures Command, the U.S. Military Academy and the Army War College. Fort Hamilton, the only active U.S. Army Garrison in New York City, will celebrate its 200th birthday in the summer of 2025.



To View all photos visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjC1EFT