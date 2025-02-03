Employee Spotlight: Enhancing Postal Operations with Experience and Perseverance

Story by Ms. Beverly A. Footman



Port Hueneme, CA – Great leadership can improve a good operation, and Mr. Nick Tolosa, Postal Lead at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Consolidated Postal Facility (CPF), exemplifies this principle. With a focus on continuous improvement, efficiency, and teamwork, Nick elevates the Ventura CPF to new levels of excellence to support the Navy’s readiness.



Under Mr. Tolosa’s guidance, the Ventura CPF has significantly improved. The facility processed nearly 2,400 pieces of outgoing mail using an advanced mail processing system, generating over $40K in postage revenue. This system has made postage management smoother, boosting the team’s ability to meet deadlines while handling nearly 83 tons of outgoing mail with precision and care.



Mr. Tolosa’s focus on operational efficiency has also delivered real results. By carefully evaluating and selecting the most cost-effective carriers—including USPS, FedEx, and UPS—the CPF saved almost $2,500 in postage costs. The team also processed nearly 50K pieces of incoming mail, ensuring that 67 tenant commands across NBVC received reliable and timely service.



One key area in which Mr. Tolosa has made a lasting impact is refining the Continuity of Operations Plan and developing a Business Recovery Plan for NBVC postal operations. These plans strengthen the facility’s ability to maintain services during emergencies, ensuring critical postal operations continue without disruption. Additionally, Mr. Tolosa introduced new tracking measures to monitor mail flow, helping identify and address potential bottlenecks in real time.



As 2025 begins, Mr. Tolosa’s leadership remains a driving force behind the Ventura CPF’s growth. His dedication to service, efficiency, and teamwork ensures the facility continues to support the Navy’s mission.

