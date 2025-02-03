Army Reserve Soldier Finds Greater Purpose in Service

FORT KNOX, KY. – The heartbreak of losing of her young son, Damian William, inspired Sgt. 1st Class Lacey Evans to find a greater purpose – a mission that would allow her to serve others, find purpose, and create a legacy that honored him.



“Losing him was the most heartbreaking and traumatic experience of my life. His passing forced me to deeply reflect on my purpose,” Evans said. “The Army Reserve became that mission, giving me the opportunity to contribute to a larger cause, grow as a person, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”



She joined the Army Reserve in December 2008 embracing the component’s slogan “Twice the Citizen,” which Evans said perfectly reflects her decision to serve.



“Choosing the Reserve route enabled me to pursue incredible civilian career opportunities,” she said. “I’ve worked as a federal police officer and dispatcher, an Army Reserve administrator, and a retirement services technician for the Social Security Administration to name a few, all while building a meaningful and impactful career in the Army Reserve.”



Evans also achieved her educational goals by earning a master’s degree in organizational management with a specialization in leadership.



That degree “helped me to lead with greater empathy, vision and purpose, ensuring I leave a lasting, positive impact on everyone I serve with,” she said.



Evans is the first in her Family to serve. Her younger brother followed her and served five years in the Regular Army, and her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Lukas Evans, is currently assigned to the 100th Training Division at Fort Knox, where she too is assigned. It is a Family legacy she is very proud of and hope to continue, she said.



“Lukas and I have had the unique privilege of serving in the Army together for over a decade,” Evans said. “We’ve deployed three times together during our careers and are now stationed at the same duty station, which allows us to support one another while continuing our individual career progression.”



The Married Army Couples Program, she said, was a cornerstone in enabling Evans and her husband to maintain their Family unit while pursuing meaningful and impactful careers in the Army.



These days, Evans, a native of Norwalk, California, serves as an Active Guard Reserve Talent Manager in the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, or HRC, taking care of the careers of some 550 Army Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics, or 91Bs.



“Talent management in the Army is about aligning the right talent to the right position at the right time,” she said. “It plays a critical role in shaping the future of the Army Reserve by ensuring the force is effectively manned with the right Soldiers in the right positions.”



Evans balances the Army’s needs with the careers and Family considerations of the Soldiers in her care, making sure to prioritize both – a role she takes very serious.



“The best part of my job is the opportunity to work closely with Soldiers and build meaningful relationships with them,” she said. “They trust me not only to guide their careers but also to share their successes and challenges. That trust is something I deeply value and appreciate.”



Through her work at HRC, Evans aligns Soldiers’ unique talents with positions they would potentially excel and thrive in. She often identifies exceptional Soldiers for unique and nominative positions, many of which are transformative opportunities that can significantly impact their lives and careers.



“It’s incredibly rewarding to witness Soldiers succeed in roles that challenge and elevate them, knowing I played a part in creating those opportunities,” Evans said. “Even at the strategic level, I can see the tangible impact of my efforts as a talent manager on the lives and careers of the Soldiers I serve.”



In addition to advancing the careers of the Soldiers in her charge, Evans strives to become a better Soldier and leader herself.



Recently she earned the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency, or GAFPB, and was named HRC’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter.



Evans prepared for the challenge of earning the GAFPB with her husband, which she said made the journey all the more meaningful.



“As a Master Fitness Trainer and tactical strength and conditioning coach, Lukas designed a personalized training plan that addressed my physical strengths, weaknesses and past injuries,” she said. “We focused on areas where I struggled most, like chin-up hangs, rucking with heavier loads and increasing mileage every week, and swimming in uniform. His encouragement and belief in me, combined with advice from those who had recently earned the badge, pushed me to overcome doubts and embrace the challenge.”



Evans earn the sliver GAFPB after monthslong preparation and said it was a deeply personal achievement because she and her husband completed the challenge together.



“As two of the older competitors, it was a powerful reminder that with hard work, perseverance and unwavering support, even the biggest, scariest goals are attainable,” she said.



Her preparations for the NCO of the Quarter competition began long before Sgt. Maj. Laurinda Nabors, RPMD Talent Management Division senior enlisted advisor, nominated Evans.



“I feel like I’ve been building toward this moment since joining HRC, continually pushing myself to grow and excel,” she said. Over the past year, I’ve competed in the Best Squad Competition, earned the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and was named Distinguished Honor Graduate at the Master Leader Course here at Fort Knox.”



All of those accomplishment were part of Evans’ preparations and aided her sharpening her leadership skills, resilience and the ability to perform under pressure, Evans said.



She intends to continue with an eye on becoming NCO of the Year and perhaps beyond.



“I am definitely interested in competing for Adjutant General Corps Soldier of the Year,” Evans said. “I’ve yet to participate in any competitions specifically related to the AG Corps, and I would love the opportunity to represent the AG Corps for HRC if I make it to that level. It would be an honor to showcase the strength and dedication of our Corps and the Army Reserve in such a prestigious competition.”



For those interested in joining the Army, Evans recommends studying for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB, and then selecting a job that motivates and excites you.



“Don’t settle, the right job can make all the difference in your experience and long-term career progression,” she said. “The Army is full of opportunities, so don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try, even if failure feels like a possibility. Failure is often a steppingstone to success, teaching resilience and paving the way for growth. Embrace the journey – it’s worth it.”



If you are interested in learning more about the Active Guard Reserve, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/AGR.

