$9.24M BOS Contract Option Awarded for NSA Naples, Outlying Areas

NAPLES, Italy — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) awarded a $9,244,868 indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract to previously awarded contract Jan. 31, 2025, to Valiant/ALCA JV, LLC, for Base Operation Support (BOS) services aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, and outlying areas.



The contract modification provides for an additional 12 months of BOS services while exercising option year nine for recurring and non-recurring work under the previously awarded basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $78.35 million.



“Overall, Base Operating Service contracts are essential to the success of military operations," NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central, director of public works, Juan Jimenez Arocho said. "BOS contracts include services, such as utility system operations, facilities management and repairs, transportation and many other services that keep the installation operating on a daily basis.”



Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,625,675 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period.



BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.



Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.



BOS services to be performed provide for facilities management and investment; pest control; integrated solid waste; custodial; grounds maintenance and landscaping; and environmental services to provide base operation support services.



The base contract was awarded JAN. 31, 2025, to Valiant/ALCA JV, LLC, as a result of full and open competition using best-value source selection procedures.



This option year will be executed from Apr. 1, 2025, to Mar. 31, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at NSA Naples and outlying areas.



The Department of Defense contract announcement can be read at https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/4047048/



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.

