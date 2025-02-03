Soldier risked life for the injured

Photo By Sgt. Daniel Hernandez | Loretta Orig, center, sister of former U.S. Pvt. Bruno R. Orig, receives a framed...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daniel Hernandez | Loretta Orig, center, sister of former U.S. Pvt. Bruno R. Orig, receives a framed photo of Orig and his Medal of Honor citation during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Orig – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty during enemy contact on Feb. 15, 1951, near Chipyong-ni, Korea, while serving in Company G, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

By Joe Lacdan, Army News Service



WASHINGTON — When his fellow Soldiers needed him to act, Bruno Orig, a 20-year-old private from Honolulu, did not hesitate.



On Feb. 15, 1951, near Chipyong-ni, South Korea during the Korean War, Orig saw that enemy troops had severely wounded all but one Soldier from a machine-gun crew. Orig, a Filipino immigrant, rushed to the aid of his fellow Soldiers, moving them out of harm’s way and rendering aid.



Orig then took control of the machine gun, casting effective fire so accurately that it allowed a friendly platoon to escape the battle unharmed.



Later, fellow Soldiers found Orig dead next to the weapon, with bullets and deceased enemies surrounding him.



“Uncle Bruno came from a strong military background and family values that he grew up with,” said Orig’s nephew, Charles Allen. Allen said he didn’t get the opportunity to know his uncle, but he learned the impact of the Soldier’s actions through research.



One of eight children, Orig came from a long line of military veterans. His father, stepfather and older brother all served in the U.S. armed forces. His younger brother followed in Orig’s footsteps by joining the Army and later serving during the Vietnam War.



Orig’s younger sister, now 91-year-old Loretta, accepted the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden during a White House ceremony, Jan. 3. According to his battle citation, Orig earned the honor for “extraordinary heroism and selfless sacrifice.”



Loretta also attended her brother’s induction into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Jan. 4.



Loretta said that she is grateful that the Army recognized her brother’s efforts in the war.



Shortly after graduating from Farrington High School in 1949, Orig enlisted into the U.S. Army as a light weapons infantryman.