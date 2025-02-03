U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, partners, complete large wreckage removal following Potomac River Aviation Incident

Photo By David Adams | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deploys vessels BD-5 and BD-6 for ice removal and debris...... read more read more Photo By David Adams | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deploys vessels BD-5 and BD-6 for ice removal and debris collection, along with the BUCK sonar-equipped survey vessel, to assist in salvage operations following the Jan. 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. "Our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic collision," said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. "We will continue to provide our best talent and technology as we conduct careful assessments of the disaster site." (US Army photo by David J. Adams) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, together with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), marked a significant milestone in their Potomac River Aviation Incident salvage operations with removal of all major components of the American Airlines regional jet and U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter from the Potomac River, Feb. 6, 2025.



“Thanks to the exhaustive efforts of Unified Command personnel, we were able to safely remove all major wreckage components of both the jet and helicopter from the Potomac in four days while simultaneously aiding recovery efforts to reunite families who are mourning the tremendous loss of their loved ones,” said USACE Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera.



Since Jan. 29, USACE worked alongside local, state and federal partners to aid in initial rescue and recovery operations as they began the preliminary assessments required for salvage operations. Prestaging operations began Jan. 31 and initial removal of large wreckage started Feb. 3.



All salvage operations were completed in close coordination with the Unified Command to ensure strict adherence to the central priority of the dignified recovery of missing flight passengers and personnel. As of Feb. 5, Unified Command confirmed all 67 victims were recovered and positively identified from the aircraft collision.



Recovered wreckage will be transported via flatbed to a secure location for a wreckage layout examination by the National Transportation Safety Board, as part of their ongoing investigation.



Salvage crews will now shift their focus to clearing smaller debris in the remaining debris field with salvage baskets before demobilizing equipment by Feb. 16.



“We will continue pushing forward in the coming days until we are confident the river is safe for navigation and that elements of evidentiary value are recovered and provided to the appropriate authorities,” said Pera.



Additional Information



