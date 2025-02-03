CPF&ES Personnel Receive Lifesaving Award

Today, Cherry Point Fire & Emergency Services personnel were recognized for their extraordinary bravery as they received Lifesaving Awards in a ceremony at Fire Station 3. These firefighters and paramedics were honored for their heroic actions during a critical emergency response, which directly resulted in saving a life.
CPF&ES responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 101 and McCotter Blvd, in Havelock, North Carolina, on July 15, 2024. Upon arrival, the crew identified and extricated a victim in cardiac arrest and began advanced cardiac life support. Thanks to the rapid intervention, expert skills, and unwavering commitment to preserving life, the crew was able to resuscitate the patient, who was transported to East Carolina Medical Center.
|02.06.2025
|02.06.2025 16:47
|490298
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|10
|0
