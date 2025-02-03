CPF&ES Personnel Receive Lifesaving Award

Photo By D.S. Resch | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brendan Burks, Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Air Station...... read more read more Photo By D.S. Resch | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brendan Burks, Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point gives a speech during an award ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2025. On July 15, 2024, MCAS Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a car accident where one victim was found in cardiac arrest. These firefighters promptly extricated the patient and began advanced cardiac life support, ultimately saving his life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by D.S. Resch) see less | View Image Page

Today, Cherry Point Fire & Emergency Services personnel were recognized for their extraordinary bravery as they received Lifesaving Awards in a ceremony at Fire Station 3. These firefighters and paramedics were honored for their heroic actions during a critical emergency response, which directly resulted in saving a life.



CPF&ES responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 101 and McCotter Blvd, in Havelock, North Carolina, on July 15, 2024. Upon arrival, the crew identified and extricated a victim in cardiac arrest and began advanced cardiac life support. Thanks to the rapid intervention, expert skills, and unwavering commitment to preserving life, the crew was able to resuscitate the patient, who was transported to East Carolina Medical Center.