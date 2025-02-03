Better Leaders, Better Outcomes: Vidal-Phillips Named 2024 Mentor of the Year

Photo By Tim Gantner | Justin Vidal-Phillips was named as the Naval Air Systems Command Mentor of the Year...... read more read more Photo By Tim Gantner | Justin Vidal-Phillips was named as the Naval Air Systems Command Mentor of the Year for Point Mugu. Selected from 86 nominees, Phillips was one of 11 winners celebrated at a virtual NAVAIR National Mentoring Month ceremony on Jan. 30, recognizing his positive impact on the professional growth of his mentees. (U.S. Navy photo by Tim Gantner)​ see less | View Image Page

Better leaders. Better outcomes. Better capabilities for the warfighter. At the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, this is the ripple effect of dedicated mentorship.



And it starts with one person: Justin Vidal-Phillips, the 2024 Naval Air Systems Command Mentor of the Year for Point Mugu.



Vidal-Phillips mentors in the trenches, using hands-on coaching and personalized guidance to shape the next generation of leaders. This results in stronger leadership across the organization—leaders who boost team performance, drive project success, and create cutting-edge tools and technology for the warfighter.



One standout moment cited in his award nomination was when Vidal-Phillips mentored a new supervisor. He guided him through creating technical and personality-based interview questions to target the specific roles needed for projects and identify candidates with potential.



For Vidal-Phillips, it's not just about skills on paper—it's about finding engineers who fit the culture and share the mission.



"I'd show him how to look beyond the résumé, include personality traits you observe during the interview, and understand how someone's experience, even with a lower GPA, might actually demonstrate their skills," Vidal-Phillips said.



But how did this down-to-earth, roll-up-your-sleeves mentor feel when the spotlight finally found him?



"Humbled. It means a lot to me because it shows I've made a positive difference in a few people's lives," Vidal-Phillips said. "Knowing one person thinks I'm doing a good job means everything to me."



Chris Stockwell, division head of Mission Planning and Off-Board Mission Systems, emphasized that Vidal-Phillips is intentional in his mentorship, building a long-term leadership pipeline.



"In our changing environment, we must focus on cultivating new leaders and staying ahead of attrition," Stockwell said. "Justin has a clear passion for developing leaders and often makes mentoring others his top priority."



As a branch head in the Spectrum Warfare Department, Vidal-Phillips oversees nearly 50 employees. He supports projects, provides budget input, and develops both leadership and technical skills.



At his core, Vidal-Phillips keeps it simple: "I like to help people find and reach their potential."



Simple words, perhaps, but the real tests of leadership rarely happen in a conference room. For Vidal-Phillips, they played out on a rugby pitch in Brighton, England—a seaside town where scrums, tackles and blood-stained shirts were part of the grind.



As a young player, he showed promise early on. Coaches soon noticed that younger teammates gravitated toward him, leaving him no choice but to step up.



"That's where I learned about leadership and leading teams," Vidal-Phillips said. "We had a captain, but everyone ended up following me—I led by example."



At 16, his family moved to West Chester, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. But no matter where he went, leadership found him.



"I kept ending up in leadership roles, even though I always tried to avoid them—until I came here to NAWCWD," Vidal-Phillips said.



With rugby no longer in the picture, technology became his new playing field.



After graduating from California Lutheran University, Vidal-Phillips quickly found success as a back-end developer at Intuit and later as a quality assurance lead at a startup.



But technical skills could only take him so far. His blind spot? People.



"I used to not think about people's emotions or what impact my statements would have on them," Vidal-Phillips said. "I struggled to collaborate effectively. I was dismissive and, frankly, aggressive. My attitude was basically, 'If you're not going to do it, I'll just do it myself.'"



This mindset created a barrier. Soft skills felt like an afterthought in fast-paced tech. That changed when his first real mentor offered blunt feedback.



"Justin, you need to chill out. You'll get more bees with honey than with vinegar," the mentor said.



The advice stung, but it stuck. Over time, he saw how his delivery was driving people away.



"It was pretty eye-opening," Vidal-Phillips said. "I had no choice but to change my approach."



After 10 years in tech, Vidal-Phillips was ready for a change.



His next stop? A larger organization with opportunities to expand his leadership and technical expertise.



In October 2018, Vidal-Phillips joined NAWCWD and soon recognized the real-world impact of his work.



"I worked on a project that gave me contact with the fleet," Vidal-Phillips said. "I was able to see the positive impact that my work was having."



But while Vidal-Phillips excelled technically, he recognized the need to develop other crucial skills.



"The biggest change in me came from the mentorship of Wei-Li Young," Vidal-Phillips said.



Young, who works in the Talent Management Office within the Spectrum Warfare Department and was a NAVAIR Mentor of the Year in 2022, supervised Vidal-Phillips in those early years. She saw his passion and potential but knew he needed to grow.



"Justin was passionate and driven, with great ideas that could benefit both projects and the command," Young said. "However, to have his ideas heard and make a meaningful impact, he needed to refine his approach—focusing on communication, leadership and collaboration with others."



Young invested time in helping Vidal-Phillips strengthen his communication skills and leadership abilities, emphasizing the importance of professional presentation.



"I was still in that tech mindset. So, I'd wear jeans and a T-shirt," Vidal-Phillips said. "She helped me understand that it's how you present yourself, because I came from a culture where your work speaks for itself."



Her mentorship rewired his thinking. He stopped seeing leadership as just about delivering results and began to focus on continuous learning and collaboration.



"I try to learn from as many people as possible," Vidal-Phillips said. "So, my mindset has changed to more of a learning mindset, which has helped me get to this point."



Vidal-Phillips stresses that soft skills are crucial, particularly for technical professionals who want to become stronger leaders. He guides supervisors in developing empathy and interpersonal communication skills—areas where he once fell short.



People had always been his blind spot, but mentorship became his corrective lens, helping him see the bigger picture: leadership isn't just about technical results—it's about unlocking human potential.



He now champions the very thing that helped him transform: mentorship.



"A good mentor can make a huge difference," Vidal-Phillips said. "A good mentor early in your career can set you up for success, and a good mentor later in your career can help you realize your potential."



For Vidal-Phillips, to lead is to serve. He distinguishes between "leader" and "mentor."



"I think anybody can be a leader, but a good leader is a mentor," Vidal-Phillips said. "A good leader, to me, is also a servant to their employees. True leadership is about understanding and bringing out the best in each individual."



His philosophy shapes how he coaches team members, especially those stepping into leadership. What sets him apart is his ability to tailor his mentorship to each person's specific career stage. It's never one-size-fits-all.



One nomination highlight involved a journeyman who was struggling in a senior role.



Seeing gaps in the employee's technical knowledge, Vidal-Phillips advised him to fill them as a frontline developer.



"You need to understand how things work at the ground level before you can lead others," Vidal-Phillips said.



The employee took the advice and is now thriving in his new role. He's on track to return to the original senior position in a year or two.



Mentorship for Vidal-Phillips is about the bigger picture. It's about developing strong leaders who impact the entire mission at NAWCWD.



"If I can help a team lead improve their leadership skills, the whole team will perform better, leading to better project results and, in the end, better capabilities for the warfighter," Vidal-Phillips said. "It's a ripple effect."



This year, Vidal-Phillips is working on a curriculum tailored for new supervisors to ensure this ripple effect continues. He walks them through key challenges, from hiring strategies to conflict resolution. He also mentors junior and senior employees, shifting gears based on where each person is in their career.



"For younger employees, I'm more hands-on," he said. "With experienced employees, it's more of an open-door policy—' Hey, send me a message if you want to talk.'"



From rugby pitches in England to NAWCWD, Vidal-Phillips' journey shows the impact of mentorship and personal growth. Tough lessons in tech taught him that empathy and communication matter just as much as expertise. He committed to changing his approach, knowing full well the payoff wouldn't be instant. Today, his servant leadership and focus on learning continue to shape his mentees' success.



But the goal is always the same: to give people the tools they need to succeed.



"It's about setting people up for success," Vidal-Phillips said. "When you give them the right tools, everyone benefits: the employee, the team and ultimately the warfighter."