Continuing the Alliance: DLA Energy and George Mason Renew Partnership

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George E. Bresnihan and Dr....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George E. Bresnihan and Dr. Janette Muir, George Mason’s Vice Provost for Academic Affairs congratulate one another after signing an updated Memorandum of Understanding at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Jan. 21. Under the MOU, George Mason students are given the opportunity to learn and apply for DLA Energy programs and, in return, DLA Energy received qualified applicants and an on-campus location to provide information regarding DLA employment opportunities. Photo by DLA Energy Jaquan Turnow. see less | View Image Page

Renewing their commitment of preparing students for future careers, Defense Logistics Agency Energy and George Mason University re-sign an updated memorandum of understanding at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Jan. 21.



DLA Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George E. Bresnihan and Dr. Janette Muir, George Mason’s Vice Provost for Academic Affairs renewed their organization’s commitment that will foster employment opportunities for George Mason students under the DLA Pathways to Career Excellence Program. Pathways Intern Programs, or other DLA employment programs are designed to develop professionals for career advancement through on-the-job assignments, cross-training, rotational assignments, and formal training.



“This MOU symbolizes a commitment to our partnership. George Mason University provides a transformative education experience that enriches the lives of its students and prepares them for career success,” said Bresnihan. “DLA Energy needs those same students to execute its critical mission and it’s a great place start a career.”



DLA is committed to developing innovative recruitment strategies with a variety of career paths to attract, develop, and retain a diverse, skilled, and agile workforce. Under the MOU, entry-level employees from George Mason are given the opportunity to learn more about and apply for DLA Energy programs and, in return, DLA Energy receives qualified applicants and an on-campus location to provide information regarding DLA employment opportunities.



George Mason alumnus Gabby Earhardt is the DLA Energy Acquisition Executive, a former PaCE graduate, and the MOU’s architect.



“One of my most important responsibilities is to ensure DLA Energy has an acquisition workforce that can support the Warfighter, no matter what challenges arise,” Earhardt said. “To do that, we need well-trained professionals at every level, who are ready and willing to answer the call.



Dr. Janette Muir, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs of George Mason University spoke about the difference of having a MOU with DLA Energy.



“I look forward to our continued partnership,” Muir said. “This is the second iteration of a MOU that we signed five years ago. What I value about DLA is the seriousness and commitment they bring to the partnership. We see the actions and strong commitment to our students’ success.”



Contract specialist Mariah Ahmed is one of the three George Mason interns and a PaCE program advocate. As a contract specialist, she is learning how to provide the link between the agency’s requirements and the contractors who fulfill those needs.



“I was looking for an internship that would offer me a job upon completing the program,” Ahmed said. “I always wanted to work for the federal government and DLA Energy has been able to offer me great experience and learning.”



DLA Energy and George Mason University signed the first-of-its-kind memorandum of understanding in January 2020. Since its inception, DLA Energy has employed 21 George Mason alumni as members of the PaCE program. There are three George Mason students interning at DLA Energy.