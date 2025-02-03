Space Available Travel returns to Scott: expands flight availability

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – Space Available travel has returned to Scott Air Force Base, thanks to a partnership between the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron and other units on Scott after facing setbacks following COVID-19.



The program is operational and available for eligible personnel, and passengers can expect it to be fully operational by March 1.



“The Space-A program provides a unique and affordable travel opportunity for eligible military personnel and their families, while also supporting the military's mission and utilizing available resources,” said 1st. Lt. Steven Vander Meer, 375th LRS air transportation function flight commander. “At installations with large aerial ports such as Travis and Dover Air Force Bases, these opportunities are much more common due to their mission set. Scott is a unique example with host aircraft that are not typical for the Space-A program.”



Air Mobility Command’s Space-A program lets military personnel, retirees, and their families fly on Department of Defense aircraft when seats are available after meeting mission-essential needs.



After the program was temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC was able to lift the suspension in April 2022, but availability was limited. Upon flights returning online, the 375th LRS also struggled to fill available seats. This led to speculation as to whether it was due to a lack of demand or a gap in public awareness.



To help alleviate these issues, the 375th LRS partnered with the 932nd Airlift Wing to establish baseline procedures. Together, they established a method for advertising tentative seats on departing aircraft while improving their monitoring of outbound flight schedules.



“The biggest difference is that we now have an established communication system between each of the Total Force partners to ensure correct information is being relayed so our community can use the program,” said Vander Meer.



To further bolster the program, the 458th Airlift Squadron reached out to offer their C-21s for Space-A flights. These smaller aircraft can fly to locations that other larger aircraft can’t, adding to the potential Space-A destinations. Additionally, the 375th LRS is working to bring the 126th Air Refueling Wing to offer their KC-135 aircraft to the program regularly.



Passengers can sign up for travel on the AMC Space Available Page or via email: scott.spacea@us.af.mil. Required information for email sign-up can be found on the Scott Air Force Base Air Transportation Function website, along with a 72-hour flight schedule and other travel requirements.



The 375th LRS urges potential passengers to ask questions by email, phone, or by stopping by the passenger terminal:



220 Heritage Dr, Scott AFB 62225

scott.spacea@us.af.mil

*(618) 256-3017



*The PAX terminal counter is not always manned; emailing is the best way to get in contact

