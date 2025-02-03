Blue Angels name McConnell as 2024 Military Airshow of the Year

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS. – The title 2024 Blue Angels Military Airshow of the Year was awarded to McConnell Air Force Base for its execution of the Frontiers in Flight Air Show held on August 24-25, 2024.



The airshow brought in an official attendance of more than 65,000 people on Saturday, Aug. 24, making it one of the most highly attended military airshows of the year. The event featured aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, and interactive exhibits, allowing attendees to see military aviation capabilities up close. The Blue Angels headlined the performances, demonstrating precision flying and teamwork. A variety of military and civilian aircraft were also on display, showcasing both historical and modern aviation technology.



The award recognizes excellence in planning, execution, and community engagement, key factors that set McConnells apart. The Blue Angels evaluate airshows across the country, considering elements such as crowd management, logistical coordination, airfield operations, and overall event impact. McConnell’s ability to coordinate a large-scale event while maintaining strict safety protocols and providing an engaging experience contributed to its selection for this recognition.



The airshow was cut short on Sunday, Aug. 25, when a wet microburst, a sudden, intense downdraft of wind and rain, forced the cancellation of the second day’s events. These weather events are common in the Great Plains during the summer, typically forming overnight and weakening after sunrise. However, in this case, an upper-level disturbance allowed the storm to persist longer than expected, creating unsafe conditions for flying demonstrations and public attendance.



“Planning for the air show began about two years prior, the number of variables to cover is incredibly wide range from weather and medical emergencies to making sure there is enough food and parking spaces for everyone,” said Maj. Ryan Sheive, 350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot and air show director. “The microburst was an anomaly, so it was hard to plan for, but we were able to jump into action because of all of the training that we have been through.”



Despite the sudden cancellation, McConnell personnel responded swiftly. Security forces efficiently directed crowd movement and managed traffic flow, maintenance teams secured aircraft, and emergency management teams closely monitored weather developments, providing real-time updates to leadership and the public.



Following the severe weather event, McConnell’s Crash, Damaged, Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) team responded to recover a civilian aircraft affected by the conditions. The coordinated response ensured the transition was handled safely and effectively, minimizing disruptions and maintaining security across the installation.



This recognition from the Blue Angels underscores McConnell’s commitment to operational excellence and public outreach. Hosting a large-scale airshow requires extensive coordination across multiple units, months of preparation, and the ability to adapt to unforeseen challenges. The 2024 Frontiers in Flight Airshow provided a platform for community engagement while demonstrating the role of air mobility in military operations.



“We had a great team this year, but during the air show there were challenges that popped up every five minutes,” said Capt. Matthew Robbins, 350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilot and air show deputy director. “There were more people in attendance this year than was expected. Lines at security check, medical teams helping attendees with the heat and when the weather hit, that’s when we really stepped up as a team.”



Earning Military Airshow of the Year reflects the coordination and professionalism of McConnell’s Airmen, event organizers, and support staff. The collective efforts of these teams ensured a successful show, an effective response to the microburst, and contributed to the successes of retaining all equipment and keeping everyone safe.



Team McConnell currently has plans underway for another Frontiers inflight Airshow for the fall of 2026.

