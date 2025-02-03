Forging lasting relationships with New York’s newest state partner: Swedish soldiers train with 42nd Infantry Division during large-scale command post exercise

Photo By Sgt. Grace Nechanicky | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jack A. James Jr. (right), the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Grace Nechanicky | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jack A. James Jr. (right), the commander of the New York National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division, speaks with Swedish Army soldiers during the division’s Warfighter 25-3 exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 31, 2025. The Swedish soldiers’ participation with the New York Army National Guardsmen during Warfighter Exercise 25-3 marks their second visit with the 42nd Inf. Div., and their first experience working with the U.S. in a division-level warfighter exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky, 42nd Inf. Div. public affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pennsylvania – Four service members with the Swedish Army spent time with the 42nd Infantry Division learning about large-scale combat operations during a major warfighting exercise that took place on Fort Indiantown Gap Jan. 24 to Feb. 8, 2025.



The Swedish soldiers’ participation with the New York Army National Guardsmen during Warfighter Exercise 25-3 marks their second visit with the 42nd Inf. Div., and their first experience working with the U.S. in a division-level warfighter exercise.



“It feels great to be here, and the partnership program is fairly new, so we're pretty much first out in this,” said Swedish Army Lt. Col. Fredrik Mansson, the chief of operations for the 1st Division Headquarters.



The Swedish military is the New York National Guard’s newest partner through the National Guard State Partnership Program, having entered officially into the partnership in July 2024. Through the program, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements supporting defense security goals while enhancing relationships and capabilities with allies and international partners.



“(We’ve had) a lot of learning experiences for us moving up now to large-scale combat operations on the division and corps level,” Mansson said. “Following these exercises, (we will be) taking some good ideas that the 42nd Inf. Div. does on the (standard operating procedures), methods, and things like that, and include bits and pieces of that into the Swedish division.”



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Connolly, the deputy fire support coordinator for the 42nd Inf. Div., worked closely with the Swedish soldiers throughout WFX 25-3 and commented on the mutually beneficial relationship between the New York National Guard and the Swedish Armed Forces.



“It’s inspiring to see such motivated multinational partners so engaged to learn from us and work with us, and we are learning from them as well,” Connolly said. “It’s exciting to see them embrace the way we do business and to hear how they’re looking forward to working with us in the future.”



In addition to learning from one another, the cooperation between the Swedish soldiers and New York-based Soldiers of the 42nd Inf. Div. enhances military-to-military interoperability as NATO allies.



“It’s important for a new NATO (ally) to learn how we do tasks, and for us to learn how they do tasks so that we can work together and have interoperability, especially when in regards to large-scale combat operations,” Connolly said.



Mansson agreed with Connolly’s sentiment, adding that participation in WFX 25-3 provides the Swedish soldiers an opportunity to learn and integrate with NATO forces through operational planning, exercise control measures, and practice fighting side-by-side with a U.S. division.



Sweden is NATO’s newest member, joining on March 7, 2024, making the Scandinavian nation the 32nd allied member.



“I think right now we’re at some kind of starting point,” Mansson said. “But it's great to be first out here and be a part of this.”



The large-scale command post exercise was only the beginning of the partnership and Sweden’s shift to large-scale combat operations.



“We've been really well received from the 42nd Inf. Div.,” Mansson stated. “Working together with all the U.S. (Soldiers) here has been just great and fantastic.”



“They’re all very pleasant, and we are enjoying having them around.” Connolly added. “We’ve really embraced this partnership.”