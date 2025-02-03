Strengthening Ties: RCAF and USAF Share a Commitment to Readiness

Photo By Jena Calvitti | The 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron hosted five members of the Royal Canadian Air...... read more read more Photo By Jena Calvitti | The 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron hosted five members of the Royal Canadian Air Force alongside United States Airmen for an airfield Rapid Damage Repair course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. RCAF's participation served a dual purpose - not only as a training opportunity, but also as a step toward rebuilding a capability that had diminished over decades. Joint efforts like the RDR course highlight the shared commitment to readiness, innovation, and mutual support. see less | View Image Page

From 16-20 December 2024, the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer Training Squadron hosted five members of the Royal Canadian Air Force alongside United States Air Force Airmen for an airfield Rapid Damage Repair course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.



Over the course of five days, each team repaired several craters of varying sizes, using methods tailored to different scenarios. Crushed stone repairs, a legacy method dating back to the Vietnam War, involved teams filling large craters with compact layers of crushed stone and capping them with Fiber Reinforced Polymer mats. The method is meant to be a temporary fix, sturdy for approximately 100 aircraft passes to take off and land, but ensures that planes are able to be rapidly back in the air. Another method included in the course was the use of rapid-set concrete and asphalt, allowing repairs to support thousands of aircraft passes. The practiced processes ensure that a Minimum Airfield Operating Surface can be established within 6.5 hours for up to 18 small craters (8.5ft x 2 ft) or 2 large craters (30ft x 30ft x 2ft) when employing the full RDR capability.



“We need to be out in the field, with the team working hands-on with the equipment, using the materials, and validating their tactics, techniques, and procedures,” said Lt. Col. Chad Hogue, USAF Deputy Director of Readiness. “It’s about testing everything in an environment where they can fail, learn from it, and ultimately build confidence and trust in our capabilities.”



The course showcased the Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair capability, introduced in 2024. Designed for austere locations, E-ADR kits utilize streamlined equipment and personnel packages to perform crushed stone crater repairs.



“The expeditionary aid kit is a smaller, more compact kit compared to the larger RDR kit, which is primarily used for rapid airfield damage repair at Hub locations,” said Tech. Sgt. Weston Lopez, USAF NCOIC, Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance Contingency Training. He continued, “The E-ADR kit, designed for Spoke locations, is smaller and can easily fit on smaller aircraft.”



For the RCAF, participation in the RDR course was more than a simple training opportunity – it was an important step in rebuilding a capability that had diminished over decades. Historically, the RCAF maintained a deliberate Airfield Damage Recovery training program, but as global threats evolved, resources and training shifted to other priorities.



“Since the Cold War, we’ve seen a reduced focus on crater repair due to the nature of the conflicts we were engaged in,” explained Capt. Jean-David Roy, RCAF Construction Engineer Officer. “But now, there’s a critical need to revitalize this capability.”



Currently, the RCAF trains in Light Airfield Surface Repair. The repair mainly focuses on spalls and cracks from non-kinetic damage, and damage from smaller ordnance like bomblets, rockets, and RPGs. However, the Light Repair capability does not include the heavy equipment necessary to perform crater repair.



“It was valuable to witness firsthand that the product truly performs as promised,” said Sgt. Kevin MacNeill, RCAF Construction Technician. “I’m looking forward to bringing these specific products back to Canada, seeing if we can source them, and using them in similar situations.”



Beyond technical advancements, the RDR course fostered interoperability with allied forces. “This is about building cohesion,” noted Staff Sgt. Stephen Webb, USAF Silver Flag Instructor. “By training together, we ensure that no matter where we deploy, we’re working with each other and learning the same way, feeding off each other.”



RCAF personnel echoed similar sentiments about the value of collaboration. Sgt. Alexandre LaPierre, RCAF Plumbing and Heating Technician, noted, “Just using the same language, discussing the same equipment, and sharing techniques—that is putting us all on the same page. Looking ahead, I think this collaboration will only bring benefits.”



The collaboration also facilitated a deeper appreciation for how each country operates. While the USAF’s larger size and advanced infrastructure allow for highly specialized teams and access to cutting-edge equipment, the RCAF’s approach is shaped by its smaller force and the unique challenges of operating in Canada’s vast, remote regions.



“The U.S. Air Force has a much larger military than us,” stated MacNeill. “That brings a lot of hands-on expertise to the table, which is critical for training. It allows us to learn from their processes and adapt what works for our own needs.”



With a shared understanding and appreciation, the RCAF has started to engage in strategic discussions to develop a medium-scale Airfield Damage Repair capability informed by the lessons learned during the RDR course.



“We are working with the USAF, Royal Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force partners in analyzing their programs and training to bring back practices that can be incorporated into an RCAF development plan,” explained Maj. Ronald Wallace, Chief of Readiness, 1 Canadian Air Division. By leveraging insights from their Five Eyes allies, a coalition of intelligence-sharing nations involving Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the RCAF is taking deliberate steps to enhance its ADR capability while enhancing collaborative capabilities with international allies and partners.



The RDR course at Tyndall Air Force Base not only enhanced technical skills, but allowed each force to understand the other’s processes, build mutual trust, and streamline operations in contingency environments. “For future exercises, we will continue to enhance our interoperability by understanding our partners’ needs so we can work together to enhance our proficiency and overall readiness,” said Hogue.



Joint efforts like the RDR course highlight the shared commitment to readiness, innovation, and mutual support, ensuring that the RCAF and USAF remain strong partners in safeguarding global security.