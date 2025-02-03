Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRICARE Pharmacy Network Expands With Addition of Kroger Pharmacies

    TRICARE Pharmacy Network Expands With Addition of Kroger Pharmacies

    Courtesy Photo | Kroger Pharmacy is a retail network pharmacy, which means that you’ll pay network...... read more read more

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. – On Feb. 5, the Kroger Family of Pharmacies rejoined the TRICARE Pharmacy Program network. This means that TRICARE beneficiaries now have access to over 2,200 additional network pharmacies across 35 states. These pharmacies are in rural, suburban, and urban locations.

    Kroger Pharmacy is a retail network pharmacy, which means that you’ll pay network pharmacy copayments if you fill your prescriptions there. As described in the TRICARE Costs and Fees Fact Sheet, the retail network pharmacy copayments* are:

    Generic formulary drugs: $16
    Brand-name formulary drugs: $43
    Non-formulary drugs: $76
    *These copayments are for up to a 30-day supply of your prescription. (Note: Some non-formulary drugs and maintenance medications may not be available at retail network pharmacies.)

    Not sure if you have a Kroger Pharmacy nearby? Other Kroger Pharmacy brand names include:

    Baker's Pharmacy
    City Market
    Dillons
    Fred Meyer
    Fry’s
    Harris Teeter
    King Soopers
    Mariano’s
    Pick’n Save
    QFC
    Ralphs
    Smith’s
    You can use the Find a Pharmacy tool to search for retail network pharmacies near you.

    There are also other options to fill your prescriptions. You can get your drugs:

    At military pharmacies
    Through TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery
    At other network pharmacies
    At non-network pharmacies

    Do you want to learn more about your options when using your TRICARE pharmacy benefit? Check out TRICARE Pharmacy Program or contact Express Scripts, the TRICARE pharmacy contractor.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 15:58
    Story ID: 490280
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE Pharmacy Network Expands With Addition of Kroger Pharmacies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    TRICARE Pharmacy Network Expands With Addition of Kroger Pharmacies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pharmacy
    TRICARE
    TRICARE Pharmacy Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download