TRICARE Pharmacy Network Expands With Addition of Kroger Pharmacies

Courtesy Photo | Kroger Pharmacy is a retail network pharmacy, which means that you’ll pay network...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kroger Pharmacy is a retail network pharmacy, which means that you’ll pay network pharmacy copayments if you fill your prescriptions there. You can use the Find a Pharmacy tool to search for retail network pharmacies near you. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – On Feb. 5, the Kroger Family of Pharmacies rejoined the TRICARE Pharmacy Program network. This means that TRICARE beneficiaries now have access to over 2,200 additional network pharmacies across 35 states. These pharmacies are in rural, suburban, and urban locations.



Kroger Pharmacy is a retail network pharmacy, which means that you’ll pay network pharmacy copayments if you fill your prescriptions there. As described in the TRICARE Costs and Fees Fact Sheet, the retail network pharmacy copayments* are:



Generic formulary drugs: $16

Brand-name formulary drugs: $43

Non-formulary drugs: $76

*These copayments are for up to a 30-day supply of your prescription. (Note: Some non-formulary drugs and maintenance medications may not be available at retail network pharmacies.)



Not sure if you have a Kroger Pharmacy nearby? Other Kroger Pharmacy brand names include:



Baker's Pharmacy

City Market

Dillons

Fred Meyer

Fry’s

Harris Teeter

King Soopers

Mariano’s

Pick’n Save

QFC

Ralphs

Smith’s

You can use the Find a Pharmacy tool to search for retail network pharmacies near you.



There are also other options to fill your prescriptions. You can get your drugs:



At military pharmacies

Through TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery

At other network pharmacies

At non-network pharmacies



Do you want to learn more about your options when using your TRICARE pharmacy benefit? Check out TRICARE Pharmacy Program or contact Express Scripts, the TRICARE pharmacy contractor.