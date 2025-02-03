TRICARE Pharmacy Network Expands With Addition of Kroger Pharmacies

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – On Feb. 5, the Kroger Family of Pharmacies rejoined the TRICARE Pharmacy Program network. This means that TRICARE beneficiaries now have access to over 2,200 additional network pharmacies across 35 states. These pharmacies are in rural, suburban, and urban locations.
Kroger Pharmacy is a retail network pharmacy, which means that you’ll pay network pharmacy copayments if you fill your prescriptions there. As described in the TRICARE Costs and Fees Fact Sheet, the retail network pharmacy copayments* are:
Generic formulary drugs: $16
Brand-name formulary drugs: $43
Non-formulary drugs: $76
*These copayments are for up to a 30-day supply of your prescription. (Note: Some non-formulary drugs and maintenance medications may not be available at retail network pharmacies.)
Not sure if you have a Kroger Pharmacy nearby? Other Kroger Pharmacy brand names include:
Baker's Pharmacy
City Market
Dillons
Fred Meyer
Fry’s
Harris Teeter
King Soopers
Mariano’s
Pick’n Save
QFC
Ralphs
Smith’s
You can use the Find a Pharmacy tool to search for retail network pharmacies near you.
There are also other options to fill your prescriptions. You can get your drugs:
At military pharmacies
Through TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery
At other network pharmacies
At non-network pharmacies
Do you want to learn more about your options when using your TRICARE pharmacy benefit? Check out TRICARE Pharmacy Program or contact Express Scripts, the TRICARE pharmacy contractor.
