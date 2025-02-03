Securing Air Force Civil Engineer Control Systems

Photo By Jena Calvitti | Control systems are embedded in our everyday lives - from thermostats in our homes to...... read more read more Photo By Jena Calvitti | Control systems are embedded in our everyday lives - from thermostats in our homes to lights illuminating runways. Even though these systems may seem inconspicuous, they can serve as entry points to cyberattacks. As processes and systems advance and become dependent on internet connection, Air Force Civil Engineers will continue leading the way in protecting our nation - even in cyberspace. see less | View Image Page

Control systems are embedded in our everyday lives – from thermostats in homes to lights illuminating runways. Although these systems aren’t necessarily as sophisticated as computers, they can serve as entry points for cyberattacks. Unfortunately, the Air Force is not exempt from potential exposure, and it’s increasingly important that these industrial control systems are safeguarded to ensure that the mission can be executed. As processes continue to become more automated and dependent on connectivity to the internet, concerns over security have only grown.



“CE utilizes control systems to support nearly all aspects of DAF core mission areas,” explained Minta M. Huddleston, Chief of Civil Engineer Control Systems and AODR. “Unmitigated vulnerabilities can be exploited by adversaries, potentially leading to mission failure, extended operational impacts, and physical damage to critical infrastructure. The cyber team supports CE control systems by focusing on setting cyber strategies, policies, and force development, as well as advocacy and oversight of funding.”



The connection between cyber and Air Force Civil Engineering is rooted in the critical role CE plays in ensuring overall operational continuity across the Air Force. Control systems managed by CE enable the functionality of essential infrastructure like airfield lighting, heating and cooling systems, and energy grids. These systems ensure mission readiness by maintaining the stability and reliability of infrastructure that supports aircraft operations, facilities, and personnel. Without secure and resilient control systems, these vital operations could be disrupted, posing risks to both mission success and safety.



The cybersecurity landscape has evolved beyond traditional IT networks and weapons platforms to include control systems that enable critical infrastructure across Air Force installations. These systems consist of integrated hardware and software designed to monitor and/or control the operation of equipment, infrastructure, or associated devices. It is a combination of technology and control components that work together on equipment to regulate the flow of electricity, fluids, gases, air, traffic, and people.



Additionally, Project BlastWave was tested in March 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Blastwave is a zero-trust cybersecurity program designed to protect industrial control systems from cyber threats. The solution will enhance the security of critical infrastructure and has the potential to expand to other Department of Defense installations, representing a proactive approach to safeguarding Air Force capabilities and underscoring the importance of staying ahead in the rapidly evolving cyberspace domain.



The overarching goal of securing control system components is to prevent, deter, detect, and mitigate the introduction, exposure, and propagation of malicious software to, within, and from the system. To achieve this, all Airmen play a crucial role in safeguarding these systems. By understanding their importance and remaining vigilant, Airmen contribute to protecting the Air Force’s operational integrity.



As technology advances, so will the Air Force’s ability to adapt, meeting every challenge with innovative solutions. Although these threats may be intangible, their impacts are real. Through collaboration and continuous improvement, Air Force Civil Engineers will continue leading the way in protecting our nation – even in cyberspace.